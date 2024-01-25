BJP seeks youngsters' inputs for 2024 Lok Sabha election manifesto

The announcement coincided with the formal launch of the BJP's campaign, marked by the release of the theme song "Sapne Nahi Haqeeqat Bunte Hai, Tabhi Toh Sab Modi Ko Chunte Hai" (We don't just dream, we make it a reality; that's why everyone chooses Modi).

In a move towards inclusive governance, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called upon citizens to contribute their suggestions and ideas for the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) election manifesto for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Emphasizing the importance of public participation in shaping political decisions, the Prime Minister made the announcement on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), stating, "Here is your chance to actively participate in shaping the Bharatiya Janata Party's election manifesto."

The call for public involvement comes as the BJP officially launched its campaign for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls on Thursday. The launch event, attended by Prime Minister Modi and party president JP Nadda, featured the release of the campaign's theme song, titled "Sapne Nahi Haqeeqat Bunte Hai, Tabhi Toh Sab Modi Ko Chunte Hai" (We don't just dream, we make it a reality; that's why everyone chooses Modi).

The campaign slogan, 'Tabhi Toh Sab Modi Ko Chunte Hai,' has organically evolved from the sentiments of the people and has been embraced by the BJP in alignment with the feedback received on the national fervor associated with the 'Modi Ki Guarantee' mass movement.

During the launch at the First-time Voters Conclave (Nav Matdata Sammelan), a music video was presented, illustrating how Prime Minister Modi has translated the dreams and aspirations of millions of Indians into tangible achievements.

The BJP asserts that the campaign slogan reflects not just the sentiments of a few but resonates with the masses. Party president JP Nadda encouraged party workers to connect with the public sentiment and propagate awareness about the campaign throughout the country.

Speaking at the launch, Nadda highlighted PM Modi's transformative initiatives, turning dreams into reality across generations. He cited examples of job creation for the youth, empowerment of farmers for international trade, increased representation and financial independence for women, and the upliftment of the poor from poverty, all under the leadership of PM Modi.

The comprehensive campaign will include various components, such as digital hoardings, display banners, digital films, and TV commercials, each highlighting specific achievements of PM Modi in different domains. The party plans to release these components in a phased manner to build a compelling case for Modi's leadership and track record, reinforcing his position as the people's natural choice.