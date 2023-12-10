BJP mulls Chief Minister, two deputies formula in Rajasthan

The BJP is reportedly contemplating a formula for Rajasthan, considering a chief minister with two deputies to achieve a balance among political and social factions, including Rajput, Brahmin, Meena, and Jat communities. The strategy also involves appointing a scheduled caste (Dalit) woman MLA as the speaker.

In a strategic move aimed at balancing political equations and ensuring community representation, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is reportedly considering a formula of appointing a chief minister with two deputies in Rajasthan. The proposed strategy aims to cater to the interests of key communities -- Rajput, Brahmin, Meena, and Jat -- by distributing the top three posts among them. Additionally, there is a plan to include a scheduled caste (Dalit) woman MLA for the speaker's position.

Sources within the BJP indicate that these discussions are preliminary and contingent on approval from central leaders. The party intends to finalize a strategy that aligns with community representation and addresses political dynamics ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

A senior party leader, speaking on condition of anonymity, stated, "Once the CM candidate is finalized and communicated to the state unit, efforts will be directed towards selecting the two deputy CMs." The BJP is under pressure from caste-based leaders advocating for their candidates, with social media campaigns drawing attention to specific contenders.

In the midst of intense lobbying for top posts, former MP and current MLA for Tijara constituency, Baba Balak Nath, urged the public to dismiss speculation surrounding his candidacy for the CM's office.

Countdown Begins for Chief Minister Selection

The BJP has initiated the countdown for the selection of chief ministers in the states of Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh, where the party secured comprehensive victories in the state elections. The party has appointed nine observers for the three states, with meetings scheduled in Chhattisgarh on Sunday, Madhya Pradesh on Monday, and Rajasthan on Tuesday.

Leaders such as former CM Vasundhara Raje and Baba Balaknath have expressed their interest in the top position in Rajasthan. Notable party leaders, including Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Ashwini Vaishnav, Arjun Meghwal, CP Joshi, Rajyavardhan Singh, Diya Kumari, Kirori Lal Meena, Om Birla, and Om Mathur, are also rumoured to be contenders.

The party observers for Rajasthan—Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Rajya Sabha MP Saroj Pandey, and senior BJP leader Vinod Tawde—will hold a crucial meeting in Jaipur on December 12.

In Chhattisgarh, the BJP has assigned Union ministers, Sarbananda Sonowal and Arjun Munda, along with party general secretary Dushyant Kumar Gautam, as observers. They are set to meet with the 54 newly-elected MLAs to select the legislative party leader and potentially reveal the CM candidate.

After Chhattisgarh, the focus will shift to Bhopal, where the BJP will conduct the legislative party meeting on Monday, likely announcing the CM candidate for Madhya Pradesh. Key contenders include incumbent Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Prahlad Singh Patel, Kailash Vijayavargiya, and Jyotiraditya Scindia.