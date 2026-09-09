BJP MLA Anil Sharma refuted AAP's allegations over the Satya Niketan building collapse, threatening a defamation suit. He and Harish Khurana countered the claims, blaming AAP's decade-long rule and previous control over MCD for illegal constructions.

BJP MLA threatens defamation suit Addressing a press conference with BJP MLA Harish Khurana, Sharma said, “My sympathies are with the families of the five children and two workers who have lost their lives. I also want to provide a point-by-point response to the allegations made today by AAP MLAs Sanjeev Jha and Kuldeep."Responding to the AAP leaders' claim that a five-storey building was being operated as a PG, Sharma said the structure in question consisted of a ground floor and three upper floors, along with a stilt parking area. “They repeatedly insisted that it was a five-storey building and cited the CM's order that any five-storey building must be demolished. I fully agree with that. However, they seem unaware of the facts: that building consists of a ground floor plus three upper floors, along with a stilt parking area. Either they must apologise, or I will file a defamation suit against them,” he said.Sharma also questioned the timing of a complaint referred to by the AAP leaders, saying it dated back to 2011, when the Congress was in power in Delhi as well as at the Centre. “It is worth noting that this complaint dates back to 2011, a time when the Congress party was in power both in Delhi and at the Centre, and the BJP was not in government,” he said.On the property shown by AAP leaders, Sharma said the house was constructed in 2022 according to an approved plan. “Regarding the house they mentioned today, and the photograph of which they displayed, this house was built according to an approved plan three years ago, in 2022. At that time, Pramila Tokas was the local MLA, Arvind Kejriwal was the Chief Minister, and Shelly Oberoi was the Mayor; the construction took place during their tenure,” he said. BJP blames AAP's decade-long rule BJP MLA Harish Khurana also hit out at the AAP over its allegations against BJP MLAs and councillors, saying the BJP did not want to engage in a blame game but was responding to what he described as an attempt to create a political narrative around the incident. “We did not wish to engage in a blame game. However, given how they have tried over the past two days to create a narrative that BJP MLAs and councillors are orchestrating everything, it is essential to respond,” Khurana said.He said BJP MLAs had been in government for only around a year, while the AAP had governed Delhi for about a decade, including a period when it also controlled the MCD. “BJP MLAs have only been in the picture for the last year or so; your government was in power for 10 or 11 years with Arvind Kejriwal as Chief Minister, and for two and a half years of that tenure, the Aam Aadmi Party also controlled the MCD,” he said.Khurana further alleged that 1,100 such incidents occurred and 81 people lost their lives during the period when the AAP was in power in both the Delhi government and the MCD. “If I were to cite figures: during that two-and-a-half-year period when the AAP held power in both the state government and the MCD, 1,100 such incidents occurred, and 81 people lost their lives; yet, nothing is said about that,” he said.He said the political parties should instead focus on constructive measures and questioned why the AAP government did not introduce a policy for PG accommodations during its decade in power. “It would have been far better had we engaged in constructive and suggestive politics. Why wasn't a PG policy introduced during those 10 years? The policy dates back to 1993; you were in power for a decade. What did you do?” Khurana said. AAP levels allegations The BJP MLA's remarks came after AAP leaders raised questions over alleged illegal construction and PG operations in Satya Niketan following the building collapse that claimed seven lives on September 6. AAP MLA Sanjeev Jha alleged that the PG linked to Sharma was operating on multiple floors and questioned the ownership and legality of the land and construction. “We have given some evidence today. According to the document, the land of the sitting MLA's father was 307 gaj, which he used to pay tax on. Today, there are almost 1,000 gaj of land. If the PG of his house is sealed, then has he registered it, or is it unlawful land? This should also be investigated,” Jha told ANI.Jha also questioned whether the construction had an approved building plan and urged Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta to ensure that the law was applied equally.Meanwhile, earlier in the day, addressing a press conference, AAP leader Anurag Dhanda alleged that illegal PG accommodations were being operated with the alleged connivance of civic and government departments. He, however, attributed the allegations concerning Sharma to residents. “Everyone was taking the same name. Everyone was saying that the local MLA, Anil Sharma, was running an entire PG racket. They were also saying that the nearby PGs had his protection and that getting them a clean chit from the MCD and other government departments was Anil Sharma's job. These are allegations made by residents; we are not making these claims ourselves,” Dhanda said. Legal action and investigation underway The political exchange comes amid intensified action by the Delhi government against unauthorised constructions following the Satya Niketan building collapse. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has directed the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to step up action against illegal constructions across the national capital, including detailed inspections of PG accommodations and hostels. Officials have also been asked to examine building records to determine when alleged illegal construction took place and which authority had jurisdiction over the area at the time.Meanwhile, the Patiala House Court on Wednesday granted two days of police custody to Mahesh Gupta, contractor Sanoj Kumar and PG operator Sudhanshu in connection with the Satya Niketan building collapse case. Delhi Police had sought three days' custody of the three accused to investigate the case and arrest another PG operator, Shubham Tyagi.Seven people were killed after a building collapsed in Satya Niketan on September 6, while 12 people were rescued during the operation. The mortal remains of the deceased were handed over to their families. The police said it was also examining the role of PG operators and labour contractors in the case, and further action would be taken accordingly. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) BJP MLA Anil Sharma on Wednesday hit back at allegations levelled by AAP leaders over the Satya Niketan building collapse, saying the property they referred to was not a five-storey building and warning that he would file a defamation suit if the allegations were not withdrawn.Addressing a press conference with BJP MLA Harish Khurana, Sharma said, “My sympathies are with the families of the five children and two workers who have lost their lives. I also want to provide a point-by-point response to the allegations made today by AAP MLAs Sanjeev Jha and Kuldeep."Responding to the AAP leaders' claim that a five-storey building was being operated as a PG, Sharma said the structure in question consisted of a ground floor and three upper floors, along with a stilt parking area. “They repeatedly insisted that it was a five-storey building and cited the CM's order that any five-storey building must be demolished. I fully agree with that. However, they seem unaware of the facts: that building consists of a ground floor plus three upper floors, along with a stilt parking area. Either they must apologise, or I will file a defamation suit against them,” he said.Sharma also questioned the timing of a complaint referred to by the AAP leaders, saying it dated back to 2011, when the Congress was in power in Delhi as well as at the Centre. “It is worth noting that this complaint dates back to 2011, a time when the Congress party was in power both in Delhi and at the Centre, and the BJP was not in government,” he said.On the property shown by AAP leaders, Sharma said the house was constructed in 2022 according to an approved plan. “Regarding the house they mentioned today, and the photograph of which they displayed, this house was built according to an approved plan three years ago, in 2022. At that time, Pramila Tokas was the local MLA, Arvind Kejriwal was the Chief Minister, and Shelly Oberoi was the Mayor; the construction took place during their tenure,” he said.BJP MLA Harish Khurana also hit out at the AAP over its allegations against BJP MLAs and councillors, saying the BJP did not want to engage in a blame game but was responding to what he described as an attempt to create a political narrative around the incident. “We did not wish to engage in a blame game. However, given how they have tried over the past two days to create a narrative that BJP MLAs and councillors are orchestrating everything, it is essential to respond,” Khurana said.He said BJP MLAs had been in government for only around a year, while the AAP had governed Delhi for about a decade, including a period when it also controlled the MCD. “BJP MLAs have only been in the picture for the last year or so; your government was in power for 10 or 11 years with Arvind Kejriwal as Chief Minister, and for two and a half years of that tenure, the Aam Aadmi Party also controlled the MCD,” he said.Khurana further alleged that 1,100 such incidents occurred and 81 people lost their lives during the period when the AAP was in power in both the Delhi government and the MCD. “If I were to cite figures: during that two-and-a-half-year period when the AAP held power in both the state government and the MCD, 1,100 such incidents occurred, and 81 people lost their lives; yet, nothing is said about that,” he said.He said the political parties should instead focus on constructive measures and questioned why the AAP government did not introduce a policy for PG accommodations during its decade in power. “It would have been far better had we engaged in constructive and suggestive politics. Why wasn't a PG policy introduced during those 10 years? The policy dates back to 1993; you were in power for a decade. What did you do?” Khurana said.The BJP MLA's remarks came after AAP leaders raised questions over alleged illegal construction and PG operations in Satya Niketan following the building collapse that claimed seven lives on September 6. AAP MLA Sanjeev Jha alleged that the PG linked to Sharma was operating on multiple floors and questioned the ownership and legality of the land and construction. “We have given some evidence today. According to the document, the land of the sitting MLA's father was 307 gaj, which he used to pay tax on. Today, there are almost 1,000 gaj of land. If the PG of his house is sealed, then has he registered it, or is it unlawful land? This should also be investigated,” Jha told ANI.Jha also questioned whether the construction had an approved building plan and urged Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta to ensure that the law was applied equally.Meanwhile, earlier in the day, addressing a press conference, AAP leader Anurag Dhanda alleged that illegal PG accommodations were being operated with the alleged connivance of civic and government departments. He, however, attributed the allegations concerning Sharma to residents. “Everyone was taking the same name. Everyone was saying that the local MLA, Anil Sharma, was running an entire PG racket. They were also saying that the nearby PGs had his protection and that getting them a clean chit from the MCD and other government departments was Anil Sharma's job. These are allegations made by residents; we are not making these claims ourselves,” Dhanda said.The political exchange comes amid intensified action by the Delhi government against unauthorised constructions following the Satya Niketan building collapse. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has directed the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to step up action against illegal constructions across the national capital, including detailed inspections of PG accommodations and hostels. Officials have also been asked to examine building records to determine when alleged illegal construction took place and which authority had jurisdiction over the area at the time.Meanwhile, the Patiala House Court on Wednesday granted two days of police custody to Mahesh Gupta, contractor Sanoj Kumar and PG operator Sudhanshu in connection with the Satya Niketan building collapse case. Delhi Police had sought three days' custody of the three accused to investigate the case and arrest another PG operator, Shubham Tyagi.Seven people were killed after a building collapsed in Satya Niketan on September 6, while 12 people were rescued during the operation. The mortal remains of the deceased were handed over to their families. The police said it was also examining the role of PG operators and labour contractors in the case, and further action would be taken accordingly. (ANI)