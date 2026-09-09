The MCD launched a massive crackdown across Delhi's 12 zones against illegal constructions. Between June and September, it executed over 1,000 demolitions, sealed nearly 500 properties, and issued thousands of notices to violators.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Wednesday executed a city-wide administrative crackdown across all 12 zones, targeting unauthorised construction, illegal property misuse, and structurally unsafe buildings. According to official division records released by the Delhi Chief Minister's Office (CMO), the civic body executed over 1,000 demolitions and sealed nearly 500 properties between June 1 and September 9, 2026.

MCD Crackdown in Numbers

Between June 1 and September 9, 2026, the civic body executed 1,053 demolitions, sealed 491 properties, and issued 2,316 show-cause notices and 757 demolition notices.

Zone-Wise Enforcement Details

On September 9 alone, MCD teams carried out 34 demolition actions and 17 sealing operations across zones. In Narela, six large-scale demolition drives were conducted. The South Zone saw the demolition of a five-storey unauthorised building, while Central Zone reported five demolitions. Three demolitions each were executed in Keshavpuram and Shahdara (North). In West Zone, action was taken against a dangerous property in Deep Enclave, Part-II, Vikas Nagar, while in City-SP Zone, four properties in Prem Nagar and Kala Mahal, Jama Masjid were demolished for unauthorised construction.

On the sealing front, the Civil Lines Zone sealed four properties for misuse, including Vardhman Mall. A major demolition drive was also carried out in Sant Nagar A-1 Block Extension in the same zone.

Scrutiny on Paying Guest Accommodations

As part of its drive against unsafe accommodation, the MCD also surveyed 1,252 Paying Guest (PG) buildings. Of these, 39 were found to require minor repairs, nine require major repairs, and three were found to be in dangerous condition, of which one has already been demolished.

Action Follows Fatal Satya Niketan Building Collapse

The latest enforcement action comes amid intensified scrutiny of unauthorised and unsafe structures in the national capital following the recent building collapse in south Delhi's Satya Niketan, which killed at least seven people. The incident prompted the Delhi government and civic authorities to step up inspections and enforcement against illegal constructions.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has directed the MCD to undertake a city-wide crackdown on illegal constructions and conduct intensive inspections of paying guest accommodations, particularly those suspected of violating prescribed construction and height norms. Senior civic officials have also been directed to remain on the ground during enforcement operations.

The MCD has also been examining buildings considered vulnerable to collapse and taking action against structures found to be unauthorised or unsafe. On September 9, demolition action was reported in several parts of Delhi as the civic body continued its crackdown. The enforcement drive is aimed at preventing risks to residents arising from unauthorised construction, misuse of properties and structurally unsafe buildings, while ensuring compliance with building and civic regulations across the capital.