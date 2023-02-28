BJP leaders go into a huddle to draw roadmap for Telangana election

During the review meeting, strategies and further programmes would be planned for the Telangana assembly elections.

Top Bharatiya Janata Party leadership is in a huddle at the residence of national president JP Nadda. A review meeting will take place to plan out the strategies and further programmes ahead of the Telangana assembly elections.

Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah is also present at the meeting along with BJP Telangana president Bandi Sanjay, BJP national vice president DK Aruna, Nizamabad MP Arvind Dharampuri, Tamil Nadu co-in charge Sudhakar Reddy, and leaders like K Laxman and G Kishan Reddy.

Also present at Nadda's residence are Telangana BJP leaders, including Vijay Santhi, Vivek Venkatswamy, NEC member Etala Rajendran, G Mohan Rao and Muralidhar Rao.

