BJP leader reveals instigation by Congress over hijab propaganda, adv Devadatt Kamat’s appointment

BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa in a series of tweets revealed how Congress jumped into the fray and used the opportunity to promote its anti-India, anti-BJP agenda.

Sharing a thread of Tweets he posted on February 17, Manjinder Singh Sirsa revealed that lawyer Devadatt Kamat, who appeared in Karnataka High Court to support Hijab is a congress member.

“Let’s understand how @INCIndia is trying to provoke Sikhs & create communal disharmony through #HijabRow.Glaring Facts - 1. Sr Adv Devadatt Kamat, who appeared in Karnataka HC to support Hijab appointed as chairman of Congress legal coordination committee for UP election,” Sirsa tweeted, as he shared a letter by the All India Congress Committee, approving the appointment of Kamat as the Chairman of the legal coordination committee of the Congress party in the run-up to the Uttar Pradesh elections.

Devadatt Kamat was appointed as the Chairman of the legal coordination committee of the Congress party in the run-up to the Uttar Pradesh elections. The committee was formed to coordinate with the Election Commission of India (ECI) in light of the Assembly elections. His appointment was made by the Central Committee of the Congress.

“Adv Ravi Kumar Verma, petitioner’s lawyer who presented whataboutery on Turban, is @INCIndia beneficiary & was appointed Adv General by state Cong Govt. 3. @sunilkjakhar, Sr @INCPunjab Leader did a Press Conf & linked Hijab with Turban directly & tried to involve SGPC. #HijabRow” he tweeted.

Sirsa also expressed displeasure over Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor’s comparison of ‘hijab and turban’.

“4. @INCIndia involved their favourite celebrities who equalled Hijab and Turban. @sonamakapoor Congress GAME PLAN to alienate Sikhs from Indian mainstream is clear. #HijabRow”