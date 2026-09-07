Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge has hit back at the BJP's demand for his resignation, questioning the opposition party's silence on the alleged links of its leaders with the main accused in the KPSC recruitment scam.

Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge on Monday hit back at the BJP over its demand for his resignation, questioning the party's silence on those allegedly linked to the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) scam. He said the BJP leadership was "desperately demanding" his resignation but questioned the reasons behind the demand. He questioned why BJP leaders were silent on Basavaraj Kannale, whom he described as one of the main accused in the KPSC scam, alleging that he was seen at official BJP meetings, with BJP leaders on national and international tours.

Kharge questions BJP's silence on accused

In a post on X, Kharge wrote, “The @BJP4Karnataka leadership is desperately demanding my resignation. Ask them why and even they don’t have an answer. Being loud, won’t drown the truth. So instead of demanding my resignation, let the BJP answer a few simple questions: Why are BJP leaders silent on Basavaraj Kannale, one of the main accused in the KPSC scam?” The @BJP4Karnataka leadership is desperately demanding my resignation. Ask them why and even they don’t have an answer. Being loud, won’t drown the truth. So instead of demanding my resignation, let the BJP answer a few simple questions: Why are BJP leaders silent on… pic.twitter.com/ToJ0loMWof — Priyank Kharge / ಪ್ರಿಯಾಂಕ್ ಖರ್ಗೆ (@PriyankKharge) September 7, 2026

Kharge also questioned why BJP leaders were silent over Kannale's alleged attempt to flee the country and asked why they had not spoken about Shivashankarappa Sahukar. He further questioned how much BJP leaders allegedly charged to make people KPSC members and Chairman, and asked how many BJP leaders had spoken about the KPSC scam or demanded accountability. “BJP leaders attend his birthday celebrations. They are seen flagging off his business ventures and feeding him with great affection. Yet, somehow, it is my resignation they demand. Why are BJP leaders silent about Basavaraj Kannale’s alleged attempt to flee the country? Why are their lips sealed when it comes to Shivashankarappa Sahukar?” the post read.

KPSC recruitment scam background

Earlier, on September 4, the Karnataka Government placed IAS officer Gyanendra Kumar Gangwar under suspension with immediate effect, pending investigation into alleged corruption in recruitments conducted by the KPSC. The scam is related to alleged irregularities in the KPSC recruitment for 400 Veterinary Officer posts in the Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Department. The exam was held on January 8, and the final list was published on July 17. (ANI)