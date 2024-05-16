Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala: IMD forecasts heavy rainfall in next few days; Yellow alert in 9 districts today

    The IMD has predicted heavy rainfall in Kerala in the next few days and has issued orange and yellow alerts in various districts of the state till May 20.

    Kerala: IMD forecasts heavy rainfall in next few days; Yellow alert in 9 districts today May 16 2024 anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published May 16, 2024, 2:24 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an updated rain warning for Kerala, indicating intensified rainfall in various districts over the next few days. The warning spans the next five days, with heavy rainfall anticipated starting on Saturday, May 18. Thunderstorms with moderate rainfall & gusty wind speeds reaching 40 kmph is likely to occur at one or two places in the Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam and Idukki districts of Kerala in the next three hours.

    Yellow and Orange Alerts have been issued for various districts in Kerala until May 20th. Pathanamthitta and Idukki are under heavy rainfall warnings for May 20. Additionally, Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Kottayam, and Ernakulam districts are also cautioned about heavy rain on the same day. A rain warning has been issued for all 14 districts on May 20.

    Check rain alerts in the coming days:

    May 16- Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur (Yellow alert)

    May 17- Ernakulam, Idukki, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad (Yellow alert)

    May 18 - Palakkad and Malappuram (Orange Alert).  
                  Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Idukki, Kozhikode, Wayanad (Yellow alert)

    May 19- Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Idukki (Orange alert)

                  Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Palakkad, Malappuram (Yellow Alert)

    May 20 - Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki (Orange Alert)
                   Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod (Yellow Alert)

    High wave warning

    INCOIS has informed that there is a possibility of 0.4 to 1.2 meter high waves and storm surge along the Kerala coast today (16-05-2024) till 11.30 pm with a speed of between 22 cm and 48 cm per second.

    It also informed that there is a possibility of 0.4 to 1.3 meter high waves and storm surge along the southern Tamil Nadu coast today (16-05-2024) till 11.30 pm with a speed of between 12 cm and 53 cm per second.
     

    Last Updated May 16, 2024, 2:24 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Pantheerankavu domestic violence: Accused Rahul's mother apologises, confirms second marriage of son with Paravur woman anr

    Pantheerankavu domestic violence: Accused Rahul's mother apologises, confirms son's second marriage

    Shocking! 4-year-old girl undergoes tongue surgery instead of finger at Kerala's Kozhikode Medical College anr

    Shocking! 4-year-old girl undergoes tongue surgery instead of finger at Kerala's Kozhikode Medical College

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-522 May 16 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-522 May 16 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Kerala: Family of man died in Muscat protests with his body at Air India Express office in Thiruvananthapuram anr

    Kerala: Family of man died in Muscat protests with his body at Air India Express office in Thiruvananthapuram

    Kerala: Political leaders rally in support of Megastar Mammootty against hate campaign over two-year-old film anr

    Kerala: Political leaders rally in support of Megastar Mammootty against hate campaign over two-year-old film

    Recent Stories

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024 MARD know all about political party in Uttar Pradesh fighting polls for mens rights gcw

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | MARD: Know all about political party in UP fighting polls for men's rights

    Football Arsenal unveil classic new home kit featuring iconic cannon for 2024/25 season osf

    Arsenal unveil classic new home kit featuring iconic cannon for 2024/25 season

    'Even homemade food poses health risks', says ICMR; Here's why vkp

    'Even homemade food poses health risks', says ICMR; Here's why

    Football Sunil Chhetri Bids Adieu: Iconic quotes from India's Football legend osf

    Sunil Chhetri Bids Adieu: Iconic quotes from India’s Football legend

    Alleged Khalistani operative caught smuggling 50 kg cocaine in US pretends to faint, sparks outrage (WATCH) snt

    Alleged Khalistani operative caught smuggling 50 kg cocaine in US pretends to faint, sparks outrage (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections snt

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections

    Video Icon
    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    UAE desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH) snt

    UAE's desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi's kind gesture towards specially-abled women in Telangana's Mahabubnagar wins hearts (WATCH) snt

    PM Modi's kind gesture towards specially-abled women in Telangana's Mahabubnagar wins hearts (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Breaking barriers: Inspiring story of wheelchair-bound food delivery hero in Assam (WATCH) snt

    Breaking barriers: Inspiring story of wheelchair-bound food delivery hero in Assam (WATCH)

    Video Icon