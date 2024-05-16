Sunil Chhetri Bids Adieu: Iconic quotes from India’s Football legend

FOOTBALL
"I am what I am today because of my hard work, dedication, and the constant support of my family and fans. Football is my passion, and I strive to improve every single day.
"If my journey can inspire even one young player to dream big and work hard, it’s all worth it. Every kid who dreams of playing football should know that it is possible."
"Football is a team sport, and without the collective effort of my teammates, coaches, and support staff, none of my achievements would have been possible."
"Football is not just a game; it’s a way of life. It teaches you discipline, teamwork, and the importance of staying grounded no matter how high you rise."
"Every setback is an opportunity to learn and grow. The key is to never give up and always keep pushing forward, no matter how tough the situation gets."
"I want to be remembered not just as a good player but as someone who gave his all for the team and inspired future generations to take up the sport."
"Though I am stepping away from the game, football will always remain in my heart. It's not the end but a new beginning where I hope to contribute to the sport in different ways."