Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | MARD: Know all about political party in UP fighting polls for men's rights

The current election season has seen political leaders raise a number of problems. Among these, promises given to women have gained precedence, with political parties vowing to protect female rights in India. At a time when the Swati Maliwal assault case has reignited concerns about women's safety in the country, a political party named 'Mera Adhikar Rashtriya Dal' (MARD) is attempting to protect men's rights.

MARD was founded in 2009 by a group of men who were experiencing legal challenges relating to the Dowry Prohibition Act and the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act. Kapil Mohan Choudhary, one of its founder members, alleges that he has been involved in a judicial struggle over a dowry issue since 1999.

The party's tagline is 'Mard ko dard hota hai' (Men feel the pain).

Yes, they are contesting 2024 Lok Sabha Elections. This is not the first election in which MARD members will compete. Since its formation in 2009, the party has taken part in seven elections.

During the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the party fielded candidates from Varanasi and Lucknow. In 2020, the party contested a by-election in Bangarmau and Assembly election from Bareilly, Lucknow North, Bakshi Ka Talab.

However, MARD candidates suffered massive defeats in these elections, forcing them to forfeit their deposits. MARD will be contesting from the Lok Sabha seats of Lucknow, Gorakhpur, and Ranchi this year.

Titled “MANifesto: A real MANifesto for MAN,” the party has promised to create a ‘Ministry of Men’s Welfare’ and a ‘National Commission for Men.’

MARD also wants to pass a “Men’s Safety Bill” to prevent unfair practices perpetrated against men over laws made to address women’s issues.

