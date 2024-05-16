Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | MARD: Know all about political party in UP fighting polls for men's rights

    The party is called Mera Adhikar Rashtriya Dal (MARD) and was formed in 2009 by a group of men facing legal issues related to the Dowry Prohibition Act and the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act.

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024 MARD know all about political party in Uttar Pradesh fighting polls for mens rights gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published May 16, 2024, 2:26 PM IST

    The current election season has seen political leaders raise a number of problems. Among these, promises given to women have gained precedence, with political parties vowing to protect female rights in India. At a time when the Swati Maliwal assault case has reignited concerns about women's safety in the country, a political party named 'Mera Adhikar Rashtriya Dal' (MARD) is attempting to protect men's rights.

    MARD was founded in 2009 by a group of men who were experiencing legal challenges relating to the Dowry Prohibition Act and the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act. Kapil Mohan Choudhary, one of its founder members, alleges that he has been involved in a judicial struggle over a dowry issue since 1999. 

    The party's tagline is 'Mard ko dard hota hai' (Men feel the pain).

    Yes, they are contesting 2024 Lok Sabha Elections. This is not the first election in which MARD members will compete. Since its formation in 2009, the party has taken part in seven elections.

    During the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the party fielded candidates from Varanasi and Lucknow. In 2020, the party contested a by-election in Bangarmau and Assembly election from Bareilly, Lucknow North, Bakshi Ka Talab.

    However, MARD candidates suffered massive defeats in these elections, forcing them to forfeit their deposits. MARD will be contesting from the Lok Sabha seats of Lucknow, Gorakhpur, and Ranchi this year.

    Titled “MANifesto: A real MANifesto for MAN,” the party has promised to create a ‘Ministry of Men’s Welfare’ and a ‘National Commission for Men.’

    MARD also wants to pass a “Men’s Safety Bill” to prevent unfair practices perpetrated against men over laws made to address women’s issues.

     

    Last Updated May 16, 2024, 2:26 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: IMD forecasts heavy rainfall in next few days; Yellow alert in 9 districts today May 16 2024 anr

    Kerala: IMD forecasts heavy rainfall in next few days; Yellow alert in 9 districts today

    'Kya badhiya makeup kiya hai': PM Modi praises children dressed as himself and CM Yogi at Jaunpur rally (WATCH)

    'Kya badhiya makeup kiya hai': PM Modi praises children dressed as himself & CM Yogi at Jaunpur rally (WATCH)

    Pantheerankavu domestic violence: Accused Rahul's mother apologises, confirms second marriage of son with Paravur woman anr

    Pantheerankavu domestic violence: Accused Rahul's mother apologises, confirms son's second marriage

    Bibhav Kumar, accused of misbehaving with Swati Maliwal, summoned by women's panel gcw

    Bibhav Kumar, accused of misbehaving with Swati Maliwal, summoned by women's panel

    Can ED arrest an accused under PMLA after special court's cognizance? Here's what Supreme Court said AJR

    Can ED arrest an accused under PMLA after special court's cognizance? Here's what Supreme Court said

    Recent Stories

    Football Arsenal unveil classic new home kit featuring iconic cannon for 2024/25 season osf

    Arsenal unveil classic new home kit featuring iconic cannon for 2024/25 season

    Kerala: IMD forecasts heavy rainfall in next few days; Yellow alert in 9 districts today May 16 2024 anr

    Kerala: IMD forecasts heavy rainfall in next few days; Yellow alert in 9 districts today

    'Even homemade food poses health risks', says ICMR; Here's why vkp

    'Even homemade food poses health risks', says ICMR; Here's why

    Football Sunil Chhetri Bids Adieu: Iconic quotes from India's Football legend osf

    Sunil Chhetri Bids Adieu: Iconic quotes from India’s Football legend

    Alleged Khalistani operative caught smuggling 50 kg cocaine in US pretends to faint, sparks outrage (WATCH) snt

    Alleged Khalistani operative caught smuggling 50 kg cocaine in US pretends to faint, sparks outrage (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections snt

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections

    Video Icon
    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    UAE desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH) snt

    UAE's desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi's kind gesture towards specially-abled women in Telangana's Mahabubnagar wins hearts (WATCH) snt

    PM Modi's kind gesture towards specially-abled women in Telangana's Mahabubnagar wins hearts (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Breaking barriers: Inspiring story of wheelchair-bound food delivery hero in Assam (WATCH) snt

    Breaking barriers: Inspiring story of wheelchair-bound food delivery hero in Assam (WATCH)

    Video Icon