'Even homemade food poses health risks', says ICMR; Here's why

ICMR findings: Homemade food not always healthy

Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) cautions against assuming homemade meals are always healthy due to high fat, sugar, and salt content.

High fat, Sugar and Salt content

ICMR warns that homemade meals high in fats, sugar, or salt (HFSS) can lead to obesity and lack of essential nutrients, impacting health negatively.

Saturated fats and Obesity risk

Saturated fats in foods like ghee and butter increase obesity risk, states ICMR. Limiting saturated fat intake is crucial for maintaining health.

High salt intake

Excessive salt in homemade and packaged foods can lead to high blood pressure and kidney damage. ICMR recommends limiting daily salt intake.

Lack of nutritional value

Home-cooked food, if high in fat or sugar, may lack essential nutrients, leading to conditions like anaemia and increasing the risk of diseases.

Sugar consumption guidelines

ICMR advises limiting sugar intake to less than 5% of daily energy intake to avoid health risks associated with high sugar consumption

Takeaway: Eat balanced homemade meals

Achieve balanced nutrition by preparing homemade meals with moderation in fats, sugar, and salt, ensuring overall health and well-being.

