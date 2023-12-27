Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Bikers halt near Dargah at Chikkamagaluru, shout Jai Sri Ram slogans; Minority group demands arrest

    Tension arose in Chikkamagaluru as Sri Ram Sena leaders aimed to observe Datta Jayanti at Nagenahalli Dargah, prompting a curfew. Three briefly detained after chaos erupted as a group allegedly attempted to breach the dargah. Calls for action surged, leading to police inspection and a case registration.

    First Published Dec 27, 2023, 10:59 AM IST

    A tense situation arose in Chikkamagaluru when three individuals, including Sri Ram Sena President Ranjith Shetty, were temporarily apprehended by the police. The incident unfolded after they announced intentions to observe Datta Jayanti at Nagenahalli Dargah, leading to their subsequent release later in the evening.

    State President Gangadhar Kulkarni and Ranjith Shetty of Sri Rama Sena conveyed plans for the Muslim community to celebrate Urus in Dattapeeth. However, in the interest of harmony, they proposed observing Datta Jayanti on December 26 in Nagena village. Consequently, the district administration barred Sri Ram Sena's national president Pramod Muthalik and state president Gangadhar Kulkarni from entering the district until January 5.

    A curfew encompassing a 200-meter radius around Nagenahalli Dargah was imposed. Three individuals, including division president Ranjit Shetty, were detained briefly following the call for Datta Jayanti celebrations.

    What was the incident?

    Trouble brewed in Santaveri village under Lingadahalli police station when a group of about 25 bikes, identified as Dattamaladharis from Bhadravati taluk, arrived near the dargah along the Tarikere state highway. They halted near the dargah, chanting "Jai Sri Ram," prompting police assigned for security to instruct them to move along. However, defying police orders, the group created chaos around the Dargah, attempting to breach its premises.

    Allegedly, the group attempted to break into the dargah, fleeing on bikes when confronted by the local Muslim community and various organization leaders who were heading towards the scene.

    Local demands for accountability surged, urging police to review the CCTV footage installed within the Dargah premises and take legal action against the offenders. Following the incident, Tarikere DySP led a police team to the site for inspection and registered a case at Lingadahalli police station.

