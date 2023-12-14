Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Year-end tourists, take note: Chikkamagaluru closed for 6 days in December; Here's why

    Chikkamagaluru imposes a 6-day ban on Mullayanagiri, Seethalayanagiri, and other Western Ghats sites from Dec 22-27 due to Datta Jayanti festivities, with over 20,000 attendees expected. Travel restrictions aim to avoid congestion, affecting Christmas celebrations and Chandradrona mountain range visits during the event.

    Year-end tourists, take note: Chikkamagaluru closed for 6 days in December; Here's why
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Dec 14, 2023, 12:08 PM IST

    Tourists planning to visit the picturesque sites around the coffee land in Chikkamagaluru are cautioned as the district imposes a six-day restriction on tourist spots nestled along the Western Ghats.

    From December 22nd to 27th, renowned locations like Mullayanagiri, Seethalayanagiri, Galikere Lake, and Manikyadhara will be off-limits for visitors due to the celebration of D. Datta Jayanti at the Datta Peeth on the 24th, 25th, and 26th, attracting a massive gathering of over 20,000 Maladharis on the 26th.

    Year Ender 2023: Top 7 honeymooners paradise of the year

    As a precautionary measure, the district administration has enforced travel restrictions, disrupting the possibility of celebrating Christmas in the Giri part and enforcing a tourist ban on the Chandradrona mountain range spots during this period.

    The Datta Jayanti celebrations are slated from December 17th to 26th, necessitating the closure of these tourist destinations. The authorities are implementing these measures to avert traffic congestion arising from both tourist and cargo movement during this significant religious event. Among the notable landmarks affected is the Bababudan Giri Dargah of Inam Dattatreya in Chikkamagaluru Taluk, contributing to the region's closure for the specified duration.

    Last Updated Dec 14, 2023, 12:08 PM IST
