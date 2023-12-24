Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Students will no longer sit on floors in classrooms: K'taka Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa

    Karnataka mandates an end to floor seating in classrooms from next year. Education Minister Bangarappa emphasizes cleanliness, allocates funds for hygiene, and hints at discussions for hiring staff. The directive aims to redefine classroom norms for better discipline and hygiene, sparking discussions on its impact.

    First Published Dec 24, 2023, 3:56 PM IST

    Starting next year, a change is set to reshape classroom dynamics for students in Karnataka. The Primary and Secondary Education Minister, Madhu Bangarappa, announced a new mandate during a media interaction in Shimoga, emphasizing that children in educational institutions, be it public or private, will no longer be allowed to sit on the floor during lessons.

    Addressing reporters, Minister Bangarappa highlighted the necessity of maintaining cleanliness within schools, stating firmly that children should refrain from participating in cleaning activities. Any such actions would result in penalties, as per the directive issued by the education department. To facilitate this change, increased funding will be allocated towards enhancing school hygiene standards.

    Karnataka government to introduce 3000 public schools across state in next three years

    Under the forthcoming guidelines, students from grades 1 to 10 will be required to occupy benches within classrooms while receiving lessons, effectively ending the practice of sitting on the floor for educational purposes. This directive, backed by an official order from the education department, is slated to take effect from the upcoming academic year.

    Furthermore, Minister Bangarappa hinted at potential discussions with the Chief Minister regarding the recruitment of D-Group employees on a contractual basis to maintain school cleanliness. The intention is to address this need by potentially hiring additional staff.

    Karnataka schools to serve special nutritious meals with eggs, announces Education minister

    The move comes as a significant shift in classroom norms, aiming to enhance cleanliness standards and promote a more structured learning environment. Minister Bangarappa's announcement signals a proactive step towards redefining classroom settings across the state, steering away from traditional floor-based seating arrangements.

    This directive, while aiming to promote better hygiene and discipline among students, is expected to spark discussions regarding its implications for classroom dynamics and the overall learning experience.

    Last Updated Dec 24, 2023, 3:56 PM IST
