DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi backed the student protest over the NEET exam leak, stating that youth labelled 'Urban Naxals' have come together to stand against injustice and teach the government a lesson. She reiterated the DMK's opposition to NEET.

Kanimozhi Backs Student Protest

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi on Wednesday backed the ongoing student protest over the NEET exam paper leak, saying that the youth of the country stand against injustice. He said that those who raise their voice against the government are labelled as "anti-nationals" and "Urban Naxals", adding that the youth have come together to show what they can stand up against. Speaking to the reporters in the national capital, Kanimozhi said, "...The youth of this country stands against injustice. They've been calling us anti-nationals, Naxalites...Anybody who raises their voice against this government has been labelled as anti-nationals, as Urban Naxals. Today, young Urban Naxals and Naxalites, as they want to call us, have come together to teach them a lesson and show them what the youth of this country can do and what they can stand up against."

DMK's Long-Standing Opposition to NEET

She said that her party has been opposing NEET since its introduction and alleged that only privileged and urban students can clear the examination. "...Many MPs from the DMK, from the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha today have come with me to extend their support...Because the DMK has been fighting this fight for many years. From the day NEET was introduced, our leader Dr Kalaignar, and after him, our leader MK Stalin have been fighting against NEET...Only privileged students and students from cities can sit for these examinations and pass them...We passed a law against NEET when the DMK was in government in Tamil Nadu. But you know, as many of the laws which were passed and which the BJP government does not like, the Governor sat on it, and now the President refuses to sign it," she further said.

Parliament Deadlock Continues

The government has stated that it is ready for a debate, while the deadlock in Parliament continued over the Opposition's demand for the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and insistence on a discussion on the NEET-UG paper leak under a specific rule. The government said the Opposition should not impose new conditions. (ANI)