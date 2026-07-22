Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has fully resumed passenger services across its entire network, bringing relief to commuters. The resumption follows a phased reopening after 16 stations were temporarily closed for security reasons.

All Delhi Metro Stations Now Fully Operational

In a major relief to lakhs of daily commuters across the National Capital Region, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Wednesday announced that passenger services have fully resumed across all stations of the Delhi Metro network. In a service update posted on X, the DMRC confirmed that all Delhi Metro stations reopen for passenger services. "All stations of the Delhi Metro network are now open for passenger services", the DMRC stated.

Phased Reopening of Stations

Earlier, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Wednesday announced that the entry gates at Mandi House and Central Secretariat metro stations have been reopened for passengers. In a service update posted on X, the DMRC confirmed the resumption of full passenger movement at these key stations. "Entry gates for Mandi House and Central Secretariat metro stations are now open," the DMRC stated.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) announced that the entry and exit gates at the Jhandewalan metro station on the Blue Line have been reopened for passenger movement. "Entry and Exit gates for Jhandewalan metro station are now open," the DMRC stated.

Background on Temporary Closures

Earlier, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) announced the temporary closure of 16 metro stations to maintain security, while ensuring that train switching options remain accessible at major nodes. According to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, stations that have been closed till further instructions include Lok Kalyan Marg, Rajiv Chowk, Patel Chowk, Ramakrishna Ashram Marg, Barakhambha Road, Supreme Court, Seva Teerth, Janpath, Mandi House, Central Secretariat, ITO, Delhi Gate. Indraprastha, Khan Market, Jor Bagh and Shivaji Stadium. However, Interchange facility shall remain available at Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House and Central Secretariat.

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, in a post on X, detailed the specific locations affected by the security protocols and clarified how passenger transfers will function. The shutdown comes on the third day of the Parliament's Monsoon Session as all sixteen metro stations sit in close vicinity of Jantar Mantar and the Parliament complex. (ANI)