TMC MP Saugata Roy defended the protest by Rahul Gandhi and Pappu Yadav, calling it justified after an FIR was filed against them. Roy accused the BJP of filing FIRs against anyone who opposes them, a remark made after a protest skit in Parliament.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Saugata Roy on Sunday defended Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Purnia MP Pappu Yadav over the protest that led to the FIR registration against them, saying their demonstration was justified and accusing the BJP of filing cases against those who oppose it.

"Rahul Gandhi and Pappu Yadav were doing the right thing. The protest was justified. This is the BJP's practice--if anyone opposes them, they file an FIR," Roy told ANI.

Political Row Escalates Over Protest Skit

His remarks came after Varanasi Police registered an FIR against Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and others following a complaint related to a demonstration involving opposition MPs. The controversy centres on a protest during which Pappu Yadav, dressed in saffron robes as a temple priest, and other opposition MPs enacted a skit involving a collection box and allegations of corruption inside the Parliament complex on July 31.

Reacting to the FIRs, earlier in the day, Congress MP Pawan Khera said the BJP-led government was ignoring issues such as the alleged Ram Mandir donation "theft", which he said had hurt the sentiments of devotees. "FIRs are being filed on MPs, but the government forgets that when donations are stolen, it also hurts the sentiments of devotees," Khera said.

The BJP has strongly condemned the demonstration, accusing the Opposition leaders of insulting Sanatan Dharma and religious figures. BJP leaders have demanded strict action against those involved, while the opposition has defended the protest as a legitimate form of political expression. The incident has since triggered a political row, with multiple police complaints being filed against opposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Pappu Yadav and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav. (ANI)