A woman's light-hearted X post about buying eight samosas for just Rs 104 on Swiggy went viral, sparking a debate among netizens. She joked that the platform's generous discounts might lead it to bankruptcy, prompting a wave of reactions about food delivery pricing and restaurant offers.

A light-hearted post by an X user about Swiggy’s discounts has sparked a wave of reactions online, with netizens debating food delivery pricing, restaurant offers and whether the platform is really being “too generous." The conversation started when a member by the name of Nalini Unagar said that she had purchased eight samosas from Swiggy on a rainy day since she was in the mood for something cosy and warm. She was pleasantly delighted by the pricing because, according to her post, the complete order only cost her Rs 104.

She shared her experience and made a light-hearted suggestion that the meal delivery service would someday have financial difficulties if it kept providing such large discounts. The now-viral post read, “Dear @Swiggy, I ordered 8 big samosas online because it was raining. It cost me only ₹104. If you continue giving discounts like this, you will go bankrupt very soon."

Two pictures—one of the samosas dish and the other of the order bill—were included with the post. Along with the relevant GST and other taxes, a number of users also observed that the final price contained a Rs 5 rain fee.

A Look At Viral Post

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How Did Netizens React?

Social media users flooded the comments area with amusing observations, business justifications, and critiques of meal delivery prices as the article gained popularity.

"It's better you pay that Rs100 discount back if you are so concerned about the financial of Swiggy 😂," joked one person.

Another speculated about the reason behind the discounted price, writing, “The samosas were 5 days old . That’s why such a discount going , better then going to waste," to which Nalini responded, “It tasted really good. It was hot and fresh."

Others continued the banter, with one person saying, “Swiggy really sold 8 fat samosas for 104 and called it business, not charity."