At an all-party meeting on the Cauvery water issue, former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah and current CM DK Shivakumar called for political unity, highlighting the state's tradition of setting aside differences for the welfare of its people and farmers.

As an all-party meeting on the Cauvery water issue was held, former Karnataka Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Sunday emphasised the state's tradition of political unity during times of crisis. Siddaramaiah shared his suggestions and highlighted the historical precedent of bipartisan support in Karnataka regarding the interstate water dispute.

Karnataka's Tradition of Political Unity

"Participating in the all-party leaders' meeting held today under the chairmanship of Chief Minister DK Shivakumar regarding the sharing of Cauvery river water, I have offered some suggestions. When faced with the question of land - water - language, it is the political tradition of Karnataka to set aside party differences and stand united for the sake of the state," Siddaramaiah posted on X.

The all-party meeting chaired by Chief Minister DK Shivakumar called on opposition parties to set aside political differences in the interest of the state's "land, water, and language".

The former Chief Minister further noted that such challenges have been navigated by various administrations in the past, always with the backing of the opposition. "In the past, all political parties in power have faced such critical situations many times, and on those occasions, the opposition parties have stood in support. Even now, I am confident that the opposition parties will provide constructive suggestions and stand in support of the government for the welfare of the state," he added.

'Interests of Farmers More Important Than Politics'

This comes after Shivakumar, while addressing an all-party meeting convened to discuss the Cauvery water issue, said the interests of the state's farmers and people were more important than politics. "The interests of the state's farmers and people are more important than politics," Shivakumar said, adding that Karnataka has a history of setting aside political differences and standing united whenever the state's interests are at stake.

The Chief Minister said the Cauvery dispute was not new to the people of Karnataka. "The Cauvery dispute is not new to us, nor is it new to you. We have all grown up with the Cauvery dispute as an integral part of our lives," he said. (ANI)

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