    Bharat Varta Editor Ravindra Nath Tiwari: A man with unswerving ideologies and believes

    Online news reporting has also changed many folds in India in last couple of years. But still print media has its own importance.

    Bengaluru, First Published May 19, 2022, 6:24 PM IST

    Our nation India has a long history of tough struggle for independence, which includes multitude of problems. Freedom of press has also experienced a saga of struggles in India against authorities who sought to censor information. Today also the process and delivery of true story to the public is not a cake walk. It takes blood and sweat of a reporter, news reader, journalist, etc to present news in front of the nation without twisting it a bit. Online news reporting has also changed many folds in India in last couple of years. But still print media has its own importance.

    It’s not a hidden fact that political powers control the news presentation. Yet there are many journalists who are loyal to the nation and put correct piece of information in front of public no matter what. These people don’t care about anything, risk their lives and put everything on stake just to show the true story to the masses. Ravindra Nath Tiwari is also one such name among these few brave journalists. Senior journalist Tiwari with his strong ideologies in the media sector is an example to lead and many novice journalists follows his foot prints.

    Ravindra Nath Tiwari has been contributing in mainstream media for over 30 years. He also hold 17 years of experience working with one of the esteemed news house Hindustan Newspaper as Chief Reporter in Bhagalpur & state beuro Patna. Presently, Tiwari is Editor in Chief of one another prestigious media house Bharat Varta which is a National Monthly Magazine and Web News Network. He is a well known personality in Bihar and Jharkhand media worlds.

    He is one of those brave heart journalists who risk their lives to cover a story and show the world true picture. Dr. Tiwari is the one who put the light on many widespread corrupt activities in the system, which included flood relief work controversies, B.P.S.C illegitimate appointments and the world known Sahebganj district muster roll scam. He is still fighting against corruption and many such scams everyday through his writings. Corrupt public officials get into panic and terror when they got to know that Dr Tiwari is working on their story. He has also created awareness among people that media’s job is to bring out the truth and they are doing exactly that.

    Dr. Ravindra Nath Tiwari has revolutionized the trends of media reports in the state of Bihar and Jharkhand with his fiery write ups. He is a Post graduate from Sahebganj College, Bhagalpur University. His thesis “The Autochthon Paharias on Cross Road: An Analytical Study of Government Measure and Demographic Account of the Tribe on the Verge of Extinction (1953-1993) was completed in Sido Kanhu University.

    When someone asked his advice to the budding journalists he stated “Opinion, advice, comedy, or commentary have no place in hard-hitting news report. The most important thing is to avoid flowery writing and glistening prose. Your readers are not going to be impressed by a literary masterpiece. It's all about the information you provide. A news story is a condensed version of an article that informs your readers about what happened or who said what; as much art as weaving together beautiful prose for an elegant novel or thought-provoking lyrics, great news writing. And the best news writing makes use of the most fundamental vocabulary and sentence structures. You'd be shocked how much trouble some inexperienced authors have attempting to perfect this simple technique." These are his true words and these words depict what a true countryman and a journalist he is.

    Disclaimer: This is a featured content

