'Big boost to India's fight...' Bharat Biotech's intranasal COVID vaccine gets emergency use authorisation

Last month, Bharat Biotech International Limited (BBIL) had said its COVID-19 intranasal vaccine (BBV154) has proven to be safe, well-tolerated, and immunogenic in subjects in controlled clinical trials phase III

In a big boost to India's fight against COVID-19, the intranasal vaccination has received emergency use authorization from DCGI, announced Union Health Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya.

In a controlled clinical study phase III, Bharat Biotech International Limited (BBIL) reported that their COVID-19 intranasal vaccine (BBV154) was shown to be safe, well-tolerated, and immunogenic in patients. Phase I and II clinical studies conducted previously on the vaccine candidate were effective in evaluating it.

In another tweet, he wrote, “This step will further strengthen our collective fight against the pandemic. India has harnessed its science, R&D, and human resources in the fight against COVID-19 under PM Narendra Modi’s leadership. With the science-driven approach & Sabka Prayas, we will defeat COVID-19.”

The Hyderabad-based firm completed clinical trials of the nasal vaccine with about 4,000 volunteers and there is no side effect or adverse reaction reported so far, company sources had said. The BBV154 vaccine has been designed particularly to facilitate intranasal administration. The nasal delivery method has also been created and engineered to be affordable in low- and middle-income nations, according to a news statement from the vaccine manufacturer.

In February, in what was the country's first such anti-Covid drug, Mumbai-based Glenmark launched a nasal spray (branded FabiSpray) in partnership with SaNOtize, for treatment of adult patients. According to official statistics updated at 8 am on Tuesday, India reported a one-day increase of 4,417 coronavirus infections, which is the lowest in three months. According to the Health Ministry, the number of current cases now makes up 0.12% of all infections, while the recovery rate has grown to 98.69%.

