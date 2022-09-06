Mercedes-Benz to investigate Cyrus Mistry's car accident; collects encrypted data

Representatives from Mercedes-Benz paid a visit and collected the encrypted data from the wrecked vehicle. The police officer claims the material will be examined, unencrypted, and sent to police for additional investigation.

A team from the German luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz has collected data from the vehicle that crashed into a road divider, killing industrialist and former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry and another occupant, a senior police official said on Tuesday.

Inspector General of Police, Konkan Range, Sanjay Mohite, while talking to PTI, said that an investigation would be conducted into other details such as the car's tyre pressure and brake fluid level to determine the cause of the accident.

Mercedes-Benz representatives paid a visit and collected the encrypted data from the wrecked car. According to him, the data will be analysed, decrypted, and shared with police for further investigation.

Due to a lack of brake fluid, air fills the gaps in the brake line, resulting in soft brakes. According to the official, spongy brake pedals can be dangerous.

Mistry (54) and his friend Jahangir Pandole (54) were killed on Sunday afternoon when their car collided with a road divider in Maharashtra's neighbouring Palghar district.

Anahita Pandole (55), who was driving, and her husband Darius Pandole (60) both suffered injuries and were taken to a private hospital in Mumbai.

The accident happened on the Surya river bridge while the four people travelled from Gujarat to Mumbai.

According to a preliminary investigation, the deceased were not wearing seat belts, and the accident was caused by overspeeding and an "error of judgement" by the driver.

According to the official, the luxury car was speeding when the accident occurred.

Meanwhile, Cyrus Mistry was cremated in Mumbai on Tuesday. The last rites were performed in an electric crematorium at Mumbai's Worli.

(With inputs from PTI)



