  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bharat Biotech gets DGCI nod for nasal COVID booster dose trials

    Bharat Biotech gets approval for intranasal booster dose trials and the trials will be done at 9 different sites.

    Bharat Biotech gets DGCI nod for nasal COVID booster dose trials - ADT
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jan 28, 2022, 2:20 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Bharat Biotech has received approval from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for trials of its intranasal Covid booster dose in India on Friday. The trials would be done on 900 subjects. 

    The DCGI's Subject Expert Committee (SEC) approved Bharat Biotech for the Phase-III booster trials. The dose is a first of its kind in the country, and was asked to submit protocols for approval three weeks ago. 

    In India, Bharat Biotechstands as the second company to apply for the phase-III trial of the third dose. As per the reports, the intranasal vaccines have the potential to prevent the spread of new Covid-19 variants such as Omicron. The report also emphasises how simple it is to administer a nasal vaccine and how it does not require trained healthcare workers.

    Covidshield, Covaxin, and Sputnik V are approved vaccines in India for the vaccination and are widely administrated. Covaxin has been approved for use under DCGI's 28-day Multi-Dose Vial Policy (MDVP) and the WHO Emergency Use Listing (WHO EUL)

    The latest authorisation comes just after Bharat Biotech's Covaxin and Serum Institute of India's Covishield was approved for market sale. However, this does not mean that the two vaccines will be available in stores anytime soon. While people will be able to purchase them from hospitals and clinics, specifics are still being worked out.

    Also Read: Doses of Covaxin, Covishield soon to be priced Rs 275 after regular market approval

    Safety data must be submitted to the Drugs Controller General of India, or DCGI, within 15 days for emergency use, but market approval data must be submitted to the regulator within six months.

    The market sale of the two vaccines has been approved under the 2019 New Drugs and Clinical Trials rules.

    Bharat Biotech, the maker of Covaxin and Serum Institute of India, or SII, the maker of Covishield, had provided data from ongoing clinical trials to the regulator, which backs the market sale post a subject expert committee on COVID-19 suggested approval on January 19. 

    Last Updated Jan 28, 2022, 3:41 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala government says no hijab with student police cadets uniform-dnm

    Kerala government says no hijab with student police cadets uniform

    Uttarakhand state Congress chief Ganesh Godiyal trolled for Pisa Tower on India's architectural list on Tourism Day-dnm

    Uttarakhand Congress chief Ganesh Godiyal trolled for Pisa Tower on India’s architectural list on Tourism Day

    Former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa's granddaughter commits suicide-dnm

    Former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa’s granddaughter Soundarya commits suicide

    Supreme Court grants 3 weeks to SpiceJet to settle financial issues with Swiss firm - ADT

    Supreme Court grants 3 weeks to SpiceJet to settle financial issues with Swiss firm

    Air India's takeover by Tata Group: It's a win-win situation for all, says Jyotiraditya Scindia - ADT

    Air India's takeover by Tata Group: It's a win-win situation for all, says Jyotiraditya Scindia

    Recent Stories

    Kerala government says no hijab with student police cadets uniform-dnm

    Kerala government says no hijab with student police cadets uniform

    Uttarakhand state Congress chief Ganesh Godiyal trolled for Pisa Tower on India's architectural list on Tourism Day-dnm

    Uttarakhand Congress chief Ganesh Godiyal trolled for Pisa Tower on India’s architectural list on Tourism Day

    Shewta Tiwari's 'God is measuring my bra size' remark taken out of context, says host Salil Acharya RCB

    Shewta Tiwari's 'God is measuring my bra size' remark taken out of context, says host Salil Acharya

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022 mega auction: MS Dhoni in Chennai for Chennai Super Kings CSK team discussions; netizens predict outcome, twitter reactions-ayh

    IPL 2022 mega auction: MS Dhoni in Chennai for CSK team discussions; netizens predict outcome

    Former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa's granddaughter commits suicide-dnm

    Former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa’s granddaughter Soundarya commits suicide

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, OFC vs HFC: At least, Odisha FC deserved a draw - Kino Garcia on Hyderabad FC defeat-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: At least, Odisha FC deserved a draw - Kino Garcia on Hyderabad FC defeat

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, OFC vs HFC: Hyderabad FC is on top, and we are satisfied - Manuel Marquez on Odisha FC win-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Hyderabad FC is on top, and we are satisfied - Manuel Marquez on Odisha FC win

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, OFC vs HFC Match Highlights (Game 37): Hyderabad FC produces stellar display to edge past Odisha FC 3-2-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 37): Hyderabad FC produces stellar display to edge past Odisha FC 3-2

    Video Icon
    Kim Kardashian Kylie Jenner Beyonce's hourglass figure more harmful for body image than Kate Moss thin frame Study

    Kim Kardashian, Beyonce's hourglass figure more harmful for body image than Kate Moss' thin frame: Study

    Video Icon
    Punjab Election 2022 Channi assures party is united Rahul Gandhi says Congress workers to decide CM face gcw

    Punjab Election 2022: Channi assures party is united; Rahul Gandhi says Congress workers to decide CM face

    Video Icon