Bharat Biotech gets DGCI nod for nasal COVID booster dose trials

Bharat Biotech gets approval for intranasal booster dose trials and the trials will be done at 9 different sites.

Bharat Biotech has received approval from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for trials of its intranasal Covid booster dose in India on Friday. The trials would be done on 900 subjects.

The DCGI's Subject Expert Committee (SEC) approved Bharat Biotech for the Phase-III booster trials. The dose is a first of its kind in the country, and was asked to submit protocols for approval three weeks ago.

In India, Bharat Biotechstands as the second company to apply for the phase-III trial of the third dose. As per the reports, the intranasal vaccines have the potential to prevent the spread of new Covid-19 variants such as Omicron. The report also emphasises how simple it is to administer a nasal vaccine and how it does not require trained healthcare workers.

Covidshield, Covaxin, and Sputnik V are approved vaccines in India for the vaccination and are widely administrated. Covaxin has been approved for use under DCGI's 28-day Multi-Dose Vial Policy (MDVP) and the WHO Emergency Use Listing (WHO EUL)

The latest authorisation comes just after Bharat Biotech's Covaxin and Serum Institute of India's Covishield was approved for market sale. However, this does not mean that the two vaccines will be available in stores anytime soon. While people will be able to purchase them from hospitals and clinics, specifics are still being worked out.

Also Read: Doses of Covaxin, Covishield soon to be priced Rs 275 after regular market approval

Safety data must be submitted to the Drugs Controller General of India, or DCGI, within 15 days for emergency use, but market approval data must be submitted to the regulator within six months.

The market sale of the two vaccines has been approved under the 2019 New Drugs and Clinical Trials rules.

Bharat Biotech, the maker of Covaxin and Serum Institute of India, or SII, the maker of Covishield, had provided data from ongoing clinical trials to the regulator, which backs the market sale post a subject expert committee on COVID-19 suggested approval on January 19.