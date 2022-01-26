  • Facebook
    Doses of Covaxin, Covishield soon to be priced Rs 275 after regular market approval

    At present, each dose of Bharat Biotech-produced Covaxin costs Rs 1,200, while Serum Institute's Covishield costs Rs 780 in private facilities, including a service charge of Rs 150.  

    New Delhi, First Published Jan 26, 2022, 7:13 PM IST
    Soon both vaccines of coronavirus disease Covishield and Covaxin to get cheap, each dose to be capped at Rs 275, including the additional service charges of Rs 150, the PTI reported. Both vaccines are waiting for approval from India's drug regulator. 

    As per the reports, the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) received the instruction to start working on capping the price.
     
    Following the current price, each dose of Bharat Biotech-produced Covaxin costs Rs 1,200, while Serum Institute's Covishield costs Rs 780 in private facilities, including a service charge of Rs 150.  

    'The NPPA has been asked to work towards the capping of the price of the vaccines,' a source told PTI that the 'price is likely to be capped at Rs 275 per dose, with additional service charges Rs 150'. 

    On January 19, a Subject Expert Committee on COVID-19 of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization proposed approving Covidshield and Covaxin for regular market use in the adult population under certain conditions.

    The Director (government and regulatory affairs) at the Serum Institute of India, Prakash Kumar Singh, submitted a request to the Drugs Controller General of India on October 25, aiming for the regular market clearance for Covidshield.

    Meantime, V Krishna Mohan, the whole-time Director at the Bharat Biotech, had submitted a detailed report a few weeks ago on the chemistry, manufacturing and controls, including the pre-clinical and clinical data seeking regular market authorization for the Covaxin.

    Both the vaccines have been authorized for emergency use in the country. 

    When a vaccine is deemed safe and effective for most people who receive it, it is granted full market authorization. Hindustan Times previously reported such approval following the submission and review of actual data from the jab's phase 1, 2, and 3 trials.

    Last Updated Jan 26, 2022, 7:13 PM IST
