Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bhagwant Mann's move for free Gurbani telecast sparks row

    Bhagwant Mann said that Gurbani is everyone's right and it should be free of cost. Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami, argued that changes can only be made to the act with the recommendations of the Shiromani Committee.

    Bhagwant Mann move for free Gurbani telecast sparks row SGPC Opposition reacts gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jun 19, 2023, 8:36 AM IST

    The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led Punjab government will table a resolution in the Assembly during the special session on June 20. The state government would alter the Sikh Gurdwara Act, 1925, according to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's announcement on Sunday, ensuring free transmission rights of Gurbani from the Golden Temple.

    The Punjab government, led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, will alter the Sikh Gurdwara Act 1925, according to an official release. This historic move would ensure the free-to-air transmission of holy Gurbani from Sri Harmandar Sahib, Amritsar.

    Also Read | PM Modi's visit to US: Pakistan conspiring to disrupt Prime Minister Modi's US tour, here's how

    The head of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), Harjinder Singh Dhami, objected to the action, saying that the Shiromani Committee—an organisation chosen by the Sikh community—must be consulted before any amendments to the act are made.

    "The Punjab government has no right to amend this Act. Do not mistake the country for your political objectives," Dhami warned in a string of tweets.

     "Avoid attempting to meddle in the Sikhs' religious matters. Governments have no jurisdiction to actively intervene in Sikh problems since they are tied to the feelings and concerns of the Sangat," he continued.

    Law, order deteriorating in Punjab as CM Mann spending time touring with Kejriwal: Amit Shah in Gurdaspur

    Gurbani is a sacred hymn, that is presently telecast by a private TV channel.  According to the SGPC head, the transmission is not ordinary and its holiness and dignity cannot be disregarded.

    In Punjab, the opposition also responded angrily to Mann's declaration. The Sikh Gurdwara Act, 1925, according to Congress MP Sukhpal Singh Khaira, cannot be changed by the state since it is "Central."

    Last Updated Jun 19, 2023, 8:36 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    PM Modi's visit to US: Pakistan conspiring to disrupt Prime Minister Modi's US tour, here's how AJR

    PM Modi's visit to US: Pakistan conspiring to disrupt Prime Minister Modi's US tour, here's how

    WATCH Nightclub in Kolkata faces severe backlash over chained, 'drugged' monkey act AJR

    WATCH: Nightclub in Kolkata faces severe backlash over chained, 'drugged' monkey act

    Law order deteriorating in Punjab as CM Mann spending time touring with Kejriwal: Amit Shah in Gurdaspur AJR

    Law, order deteriorating in Punjab as CM Mann spending time touring with Kejriwal: Amit Shah in Gurdaspur

    Minors made part of violence': NCPCR seeks action in Junagadh clash AJR

    'Minors made part of violence': NCPCR seeks action in Junagadh clash

    Bengaluru Shuttle bus at airport crashes into pole; 10, including 2-year-old injured AJR

    Bengaluru: Shuttle bus at airport crashes into pole; 10, including 2-year-old injured

    Recent Stories

    Who was Poojapura Ravi? Noted Malayalam actor dies at 83; funeral on Tuesday RBA

    Who was Poojapura Ravi? Noted Malayalam actor dies at 83; funeral on Tuesday

    The Archies: Alia Bhatt poses with Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Zoya Akhtar at Netflix Tudum event in Brazil RBA

    The Archies: Alia Bhatt poses with Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Zoya Akhtar at Netflix's Tudum event in Brazil

    Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya Wedding Reception Photos: Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, and others arrive in style RBA

    Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya Wedding Reception Photos: Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, and others arrive in style

    Check out 5 usefulness of tomatoes ADC

    Check out 5 usefulness of tomatoes

    Yoga Day 2023: Embracing Yoga for physical and mental health ATG

    Yoga Day 2023: Embracing Yoga for physical and mental health

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon