Bhagwant Mann's move for free Gurbani telecast sparks row

Bhagwant Mann said that Gurbani is everyone's right and it should be free of cost. Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami, argued that changes can only be made to the act with the recommendations of the Shiromani Committee.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led Punjab government will table a resolution in the Assembly during the special session on June 20. The state government would alter the Sikh Gurdwara Act, 1925, according to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's announcement on Sunday, ensuring free transmission rights of Gurbani from the Golden Temple.

The Punjab government, led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, will alter the Sikh Gurdwara Act 1925, according to an official release. This historic move would ensure the free-to-air transmission of holy Gurbani from Sri Harmandar Sahib, Amritsar.

Also Read | PM Modi's visit to US: Pakistan conspiring to disrupt Prime Minister Modi's US tour, here's how

The head of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), Harjinder Singh Dhami, objected to the action, saying that the Shiromani Committee—an organisation chosen by the Sikh community—must be consulted before any amendments to the act are made.

"The Punjab government has no right to amend this Act. Do not mistake the country for your political objectives," Dhami warned in a string of tweets.

"Avoid attempting to meddle in the Sikhs' religious matters. Governments have no jurisdiction to actively intervene in Sikh problems since they are tied to the feelings and concerns of the Sangat," he continued.

Law, order deteriorating in Punjab as CM Mann spending time touring with Kejriwal: Amit Shah in Gurdaspur

Gurbani is a sacred hymn, that is presently telecast by a private TV channel. According to the SGPC head, the transmission is not ordinary and its holiness and dignity cannot be disregarded.

In Punjab, the opposition also responded angrily to Mann's declaration. The Sikh Gurdwara Act, 1925, according to Congress MP Sukhpal Singh Khaira, cannot be changed by the state since it is "Central."