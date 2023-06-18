PM Modi's visit to US: Pakistan conspiring to disrupt Prime Minister Modi's US tour, here's how

Preparations have been allegedly done for the posters that will be shown during the demonstration. Buses have also been scheduled to transport those who have been assigned charge of the demonstration to its location.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to visit the United States later this week. It is reportedly said that Pakistan's intelligence agency ISI has held meetings with several pro-Khalistan organizations operating in the US as well as several groups working against India.

According to various reports, Pakistan's ISI has been active in America for the last several days to oppose PM Modi's visit to America. According to the information, funding has also been provided to many organizations to execute the conspiracy against India.

It is reportedly said that Pakistan is worried about the manner in which preparations have been made to welcome PM Modi during his visit to America. Pakistan is not liking the growing credibility of India and that is the reason why a toolkit has also been prepared to oppose the Indian Prime Minister.

According to the conspiracy prepared by the ISI plan against India, preparations have been made to place anti-Modi posters along the routes that he would travel while in the United States.

Hashtags like #ModiNotWelcome have also been created to fuel the protest, including posters with fake propaganda related to human rights abuses against the Indian Army.

