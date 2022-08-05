Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bengaluru woman throws 4-year-old child from fourth floor

    The woman killed her four-year-old daughter by throwing her from the balcony of her apartment in Silicon City, Bangalore. After killing her daughter, the woman tried to commit suicide, but the neighbours stopped her. The incident was captured on the CCTV camera.

    Bengaluru woman throws 4-year-old child from fourth floor
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Aug 5, 2022, 5:25 PM IST

    A shocking CCTV video has surfaced from Bengaluru that shows a woman throwing her four-year-old child from the fifth floor of a building. The woman then appears to be attempting to jump herself but is saved by their neighbours.

    The woman, identified as Sushma, can be seen walking next to the railing holding her child as if trying to contemplate what to do next. The child is unaware and holding on to her mother when she suddenly throws the child off the building. 

    Following this, the woman looks like she was attempting to jump and even climbs to the other side of the railing when one of their neighbours comes out and brings her back in.

    The child named Deethi was mentally challenged. In fact, her mother abandoned her at a railway station three months ago. But the father traced the baby and brought it back home. 

    Sushma is a dentist by profession. The deceased child's father is an engineer with a major IT Firm. A case has been registered against the mother in Sampangiramanagar police station, following which he was arrested.

    Police sources said neighbours heard the child's cries and came out of their house. They pulled her back and informed the police.

    Please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist if you need support or if someone you know who does

    Last Updated Aug 5, 2022, 5:24 PM IST
