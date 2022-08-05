Kerala: Meet the Islamic students who won Ramayana quiz; urge all Indians to learn from the epic

Basith and Jabir, fifth and final year students respectively of the Wafy programme, an eight year-course at the KKSM Islamic and Arts College at Valanchery in this north Kerala district, were among the five winners of the quiz conducted last month to mark the ongoing 'Ramayana Month'.

If you ask Mohammed Basith M about his favourite sloka in the epic Ramayana, this Muslim youth, without any second thought, would recite the verses from "Ayodhya Kanda", which describes Lakshmana's anger and Lord Rama's consolation to his brother, explaining the worthlessness of kingdom and power.

He would not only mellifluously and eloquently translate the words of the sacred lines from the Thunchathu Ramanujan Ezhuthachan epic, "Adhyatma Ramayanam," but also elaborate on its significance and message.

Because of their in-depth understanding of the epic, Basith and Mohammed Jabir P K, a buddy from college, were able to win a recent online Ramayana quiz competition hosted by DC Books.

Following widespread media coverage of the Islamic college students' victory in the Ramayana quiz, admirers from all walks of life started praising the team.

Despite having grown up knowing about the epic, the students claimed that it was only after enrolling in the Wafy course, whose curriculum covers the teachings of all major religions, that they began reading and learning in-depth about the Ramayana and Hinduism.

They were able to study and comprehend the epics with the aid of the large campus library's extensive selection of books on various religions.

"All Indians must read and learn the epics Ramayana and Mahabharatha as they are part of the country's culture, tradition and history. I believe that it is our responsibility to learn and understand these texts," Jabir told PTI.

The Wafy student added that as Lord Rama is a personification of justice, patience, and calmness, these wonderful qualities ought to be a part of everyone's character.

"Rama had to sacrifice even his kingdom to fulfil the promise to his beloved father, Dasaratha. While living in a period of endless struggles for power, we should draw inspiration from characters like Rama and the message of epics like Ramayana," the 22-year-old student explained.

Basith believed that reading widely would contribute to a deeper understanding of various religions and the people who practise them. He asserted that no religion fosters animosity but simply encourages harmony and peace and that his success on the quiz had further inspired him to study the epic in greater detail.

The eight-year-long Wafy course is offered on 97 campuses under the Coordination of Islamic Colleges (CIC), combining religious and temporal education for students after passing the LC examination.

(With inputs from PTI)