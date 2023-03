Bengaluru: Two arrested for offering meat garland at temple in Doddaballapura; 'godman' absconding

Muniraju, a resident of Kambalahalli in Hoskote taluk of Bengaluru Rural, and autorickshaw driver Somashekar, a resident of Whitefield in Bengaluru, reached the temple around 4pm and were stopped by security personnel at the parking lot.

Two men were on Saturday (March 11) arrested by the police after they sought to offer a garland of diced meat sheathed under roses to Lord Shaneshwara at Sri Shani Mahatma temple at Chikkamadhure, Doddaballapur taluk, Bengaluru Rural district.

According to reports, Muniraju, a resident of Kambalahalli in Hoskote taluk of Bengaluru Rural, and autorickshaw driver Somashekar, a resident of Whitefield in Bengaluru, reached the temple around 4pm and were stopped by security personnel at the parking lot.

It is reportedly said that the two had, in January, attempted something similar and the guards were on the lookout for them. When they were asked about the garland, they said they had come to offer it to God. The guards found out that underneath the roses, the garland consisted of diced meat.

Speaking to a news organisation, temple committee president Prakash KV said, "(The duo) said they'd come on behalf of a merchant who incurred losses and wanted to offer the garland to Lord Shaneshwara." The two were handed over to the police.

However, police had a different version of the story. Muniraju was allegedly advised by a self-proclaimed godman operating out of a temple in Hoskote taluk to offer the meat garland to ward off the "baleful influence" of Lord Shaneshwara.

The godman is currently absconding. Earlier this year, Muniraju and Somashekar had gone to the temple with a similar garland. As the priest had gone out for lunch, the duo left the place, leaving the garland behind.