A convocation at Haridev Joshi University in Jaipur turned chaotic after students protested when degrees were not given on stage. The ceremony ended after awarding only gold medallists, but students said they were promised degrees too. They stopped Deputy CM Prem Chand Bairwa’s convoy, forcing the event to resume.

A convocation ceremony at Haridev Joshi University of Journalism and Mass Communication (HJU) in Jaipur, Rajasthan turned chaotic after students protested against not receiving their degrees on stage. The incident took place on Wednesday during the university’s third convocation at Rajasthan International Centre, according to a report by the Times of India. The ceremony ended suddenly after medals were given only to gold medallists, while other students were not called on stage to receive their degrees.

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Students say they were misinformed

A day after the incident, students said they had been told earlier that all of them would receive their degrees during the ceremony. They said invitation cards and a rehearsal held a day before clearly mentioned “conferment of degrees and gold medals”. Based on this, many students and their families came expecting to see the degree being awarded on stage.

Some students had travelled from outside Jaipur with their parents. They said the sudden end of the ceremony left them shocked and upset.

Protest forces ceremony to resume

As dignitaries started leaving the venue, angry students gathered and stopped the convoy of Deputy Chief Minister Prem Chand Bairwa. Following the protest, the ceremony was restarted and remaining students were called on stage to receive their degrees.

The situation created tension at the venue, with some students shouting slogans inside the auditorium.

Student’s statement goes viral

One of the students, Sara Ismail, drew attention after her statement on stage went viral.

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While receiving her degree from the deputy chief minister, she turned to the audience and said, “Thank you for giving us this honour after insulting us.”

Later, she clarified that her statement was not aimed at the deputy chief minister but at the university administration.

In an Instagram post, she explained that students were upset because they were promised degrees on stage but were denied without warning. She also said that the protest was about respect for students and their families.

Wider concerns raised by students

Students said the protest was not just about the ceremony but also about larger issues in the university. They mentioned delays in classes and examinations, and said the convocation issue highlighted poor management.

Sara said the protest was not meant to disrespect anyone but to raise concerns about unfair treatment. Other students also said they only wanted the administration to honour what was promised.

University calls incident 'unfortunate'

Vice-Chancellor NK Pandey called the incident unfortunate. According to TOI report, he said it is common practice that not all students receive degrees on stage, as it takes a long time and dignitaries cannot stay for the entire duration.

He added that the university is discussing whether any action should be taken regarding the protest.

Mixed reactions online

The incident quickly went viral on social media, leading to mixed reactions. Many users supported the students, calling the protest brave and justified. They praised Sara Ismail for speaking up and said students deserved respect after years of hard work.

Many people praised the 'Gen Z' student's remarks as bold, honest and straight to the point. Some said Gen Z is challenging old and hypocritical traditions with their openness and confidence in speaking up.

Another user wrote that they admire the way Gen Z thinks, adding that while some may not agree, their ability to speak freely without overthinking or social conditioning gives them a strong and clear voice.

Others, however, felt the issue was being exaggerated and said not every convocation allows all students on stage. Some also pointed out that such problems are common in many institutions, where delays and poor organisation affect students.