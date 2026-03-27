Children and two adults were trapped inside a faulty lift for nearly an hour at Himalaya Pride Society in Greater Noida. The lift stopped due to a technical issue and had no working fan. All were later rescued safely. A viral video showed the cramped conditions inside. The incident has raised fresh concerns over lift safety in high-rise societies.

A group of children got stuck inside a malfunctioning lift at Himalaya Pride Society in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh. The incident happened on March 27 when the children had gone to a flat for a Kanjak invitation on Day 9 of Chaitra Navratri. Along with the children, a man and a woman were also trapped inside the lift. They reportedly remained stuck for nearly an hour without proper ventilation, as the fan inside the lift was not working.

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Rescue after tense wait

After some time, the lift operator managed to open the doors and safely rescue everyone inside. No injuries were reported in the incident. Police later confirmed that the lift was shut down after the rescue. Officials also said that the situation at the spot was under control and there was no law and order issue.

Video shows panic and cramped space

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. The footage shows people outside trying to force open the lift doors.

When the doors finally open, several children can be seen inside the small space, making it clear how cramped the lift was. This raised concerns about how difficult the situation could have been for those trapped inside.

In the viral video, a person is also heard saying that other lifts in the building were under repair at the time, which may have added to the problem.

Police response and clarification

The official handle of DCP Central Noida shared a statement saying that the lift stopped due to a technical fault. It added that the operator later opened the lift and all trapped people were rescued safely.

Authorities also confirmed that no one was harmed and normal conditions were restored at the location.

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Repeated incidents raise safety concerns

This incident has once again raised questions about lift safety in high-rise buildings, especially in NCR areas like Noida and Greater Noida. In recent months, there have been several cases of people getting stuck in lifts or lifts malfunctioning, including reports of sudden drops and long delays in rescue.

Experts say poor maintenance and lack of regular safety checks could be major reasons behind such repeated problems.

Social media reactions highlight anger

The viral video triggered strong reactions online. Many users criticised builders and maintenance agencies for not taking safety seriously. Some said high-rise living is becoming risky due to poor upkeep, while others demanded strict action against those responsible.

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