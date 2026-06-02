A viral video from the Hyderabad Metro shows a man resting his foot on an adjacent seat, blocking it for others. When confronted by fellow passengers, he responded arrogantly, leading to a heated verbal altercation. The incident has since sparked a widespread online debate about civic sense and passenger etiquette on public transport.

A man was seen taking many seats by resting his foot on one of them in a Hyderabad Metro video that went viral on social media and sparked a heated quarrel with other passengers. The video has sparked a debate about civic sense and passenger decorum. Despite the presence of other commuters, the undated video depicts a rider in a metro coach with one leg extended and resting on the seat next to it, therefore obstructing two seats. Passengers in the vicinity apparently objected to his stance and inability to move.

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In the video, a young man sitting next to him challenges his actions and requests that he take his foot off the seat. The passenger allegedly responded haughtily rather than complying, which led to a verbal altercation. Other passengers intervened and chastised him for his behaviour as the conversation grew more heated.

"This is incorrect," a passenger can be heard warning the man, emphasising that public transport resources should be shared and used sensibly. But the man persisted in arguing and justifying his behaviour by stating, “I'm just sitting. What is the issue you are facing?”

In spite of numerous demands, he is shown in the video refusing to address the concerns expressed by other passengers. Since then, the event has sparked intense online comments, with many social media users denouncing the conduct as rude and emphasising the need for more civic duty in public areas.

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Hyderabad Metro officials have not yet released a comment or declared any action in relation to the viral video, and there is no official confirmation as to when the event occurred.