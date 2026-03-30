A Jaipur woman has apologised after a viral video showed her damaging a motorcycle during a road rage incident. The clash reportedly began after a minor traffic contact. In the footage, she is seen hitting the bike with a helmet and a brick. A few days later, she has called it ‘new experience’ and expressed regret.

A woman from Jaipur in Rajasthan has apologised after a video showing her damaging a motorcycle during a road rage incident went viral on March 27. The incident quickly caught public attention and sparked strong reactions online. Speaking after the video spread widely, the woman said, “It was a new experience. This was my first accident,” while expressing regret over her actions.

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In her apology video, the woman said she was injured in her leg during the accident, which left her shaken. She admitted that she damaged the man’s motorcycle out of anger, adding that she lost control of her temper and could not think clearly at that moment. She clarified that it was only an emotional reaction and nothing more. Calling it her first accident and a completely new experience, she said she deeply regrets what happened. She also offered a sincere apology to the man for the damage caused to his bike. The video ends with her saying, 'Ishwar meri madad kare' (May God help me).

Her apology video has also gone viral on social media, drawing strong and mixed reactions from users. While some people acknowledged her apology, many others remained critical of her behaviour. One user questioned whether an apology alone was enough and demanded strict action.

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Another comment described her actions as irrational and suggested she may need help to manage her anger. A third user speculated about the sequence of events that led to the clash. Overall, the responses show that public opinion remains divided, even after her apology.

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Minor accident turned into confrontation

The incident reportedly took place in the busy 22 Godam Pulia area of Jaipur. According to the video, a Royal Enfield Bullet motorcycle allegedly brushed against the woman’s scooter in heavy traffic. What started as a small and common road incident soon turned into a heated argument. Within seconds, the situation became tense, drawing the attention of people nearby.

Eyewitness visuals suggest that several bystanders tried to calm the situation. Some can be heard asking the woman to stop, but she appeared upset and continued arguing.

In the viral footage, the woman is seen losing her temper and repeatedly hitting the parked motorcycle with her helmet. She later picks up a brick from the roadside and continues to smash parts of the bike.

The video shows visible damage to the motorcycle, including the headlight and speedometer.

During the incident, the man whose bike was damaged appears to remain calm. He does not react aggressively, even as the situation escalates.

At one point, the woman is heard saying, “Go, call the cops, doesn’t matter. Call any policeman, you cannot do anything.”

Police respond after video spread

As the clip circulated widely on social media, many users tagged Jaipur Police and demanded action. Police have since taken note of the incident and said the matter is being reviewed.

The case has triggered a wider discussion about road rage and public behaviour in busy traffic areas.

Mixed reactions from public

The video had received strong reactions online. Many users criticised the woman’s behaviour and called it an extreme response to a minor accident. Some people praised the man for staying calm and not reacting violently despite the damage to his vehicle.

However, a few users shared mixed views. One comment suggested it could be seen as a “fair trade” if the bike had hit her scooter. Others said people should not judge the situation without knowing the full details.

With the woman now apologising, the focus has shifted towards accountability and responsible behaviour on the road. One man on X, however, rightly and questioned, "Am sure she will also pay for the damage repairs, no ?!"

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