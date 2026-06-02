Telangana CM Revanth Reddy has issued a stern warning to the Centre, threatening a major agitation from June 15 if it fails to procure pending paddy stocks. He urged Union Minister G Kishan Reddy to ensure immediate procurement by the Centre.

CM Warns Centre Over Paddy Procurement

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy issued a strong warning to the Centre over pending paddy procurement issues, stating that the state would launch a major agitation on June 15 if the Union government failed to act.

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Addressing a public meeting, the Chief Minister urged Union Minister G Kishan Reddy to ensure immediate procurement of paddy, including moisture-affected grain, by the Centre.

"Today, even Union Minister Kishan Reddy is talking in such a way. I am asking, if the Central Government does not purchase, where should we keep the procured paddy, maize, and millet? That is why I am requesting Kishan Reddy to immediately make the central government purchase the paddy along with moisture-affected grain which has been procured by the Telangana government," Reddy said.

Reddy added that Telangana would be forced to escalate a protest if the issue remained unresolved. "The Central Government has to purchase it, and Kishan Reddy should take up that responsibility. In case he fails, after June 15, all the procured paddy would be dumped before Union Ministers' houses and party offices," he warned.

He further said the state was left with no option but to intensify its agitation. "We will announce war on the Centre if it fails to purchase paddy and other crops from Telangana," he added.

Reddy Flags Inter-State Irrigation Dispute

Separately, the Chief Minister also pressed for the resolution of inter-state irrigation disputes, particularly the Tummidihetti project linked to the Pranahita-Chevella scheme. He said Telangana had been seeking cooperation from Maharashtra but alleged a lack of response from the Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

"I don't care if a confrontation becomes inevitable...Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had not responded despite repeated requests over the past year and had not clarified the state's objections. The project would benefit several districts in Telangana. I urge Maharashtra to allocate 2,000 acres needed for the Pranahita-Chevella project," he said.

Reddy also alleged that Kishan Reddy was not intervening to resolve the issue. "Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy is not intervening to help resolve the matter. Telangana is seeking a solution rather than a dispute," he said. (ANI)