Rabi Lamichhane, President of Nepal's Rastriya Swatantra Party, met BJP National President Nitin Nabin at the BJP HQ in New Delhi. The visit is part of the 'Know BJP' initiative to foster party-to-party engagement and cross-border understanding.

Nepal's ruling party, Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) President Rabi Lamichhane, arrived at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters in New Delhi on Tuesday to meet BJP National President Nitin Nabin. His visit, part of the 'Know BJP' initiative, aims to strengthen cross-border political understanding.

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The visit seeks to initiate party-to-party engagement between RSP and BJP and provide an opportunity for exchange of views on organisational practices, democratic processes and people-centric political outreach.

The Bharatiya Janata Party welcomed the delegation and said it looks forward to constructive dialogue.

About the 'Know BJP' Initiative

Earlier on Tuesday, BJP National President Nitin Nabin interacted with representatives of 12 countries under the "KNOW BJP" initiative at the party headquarters at 4 PM.

According to an official release, the heads of missions from the 12 nations joined the interaction with Nitin Nabin, his first engagement with foreign envoys since assuming charge as the BJP National President. Vijay Chauthaiwale, in charge of the Foreign Affairs Department of the BJP, was also presented in the interaction.

The "KNOW BJP" initiative is a series of programmes designed to familiarise the diplomatic community with the BJP's historical journey, core ideology, organisational structure, governance model, and ongoing activities, the release stated. The "KNOW BJP" initiative was launched by former BJP President JP Nadda on the 43rd foundation day of the Bharatiya Janata Party in 2023.

Earlier on Saturday, BJP National President Nitin Nabin said that the journey of the BJP is not merely the story of the expansion of a political party, but a historic journey of nationalism, cultural consciousness, service, struggle, and the resolve to deliver development to the last person in society. (ANI)