A video from Australia has gone viral, and it's pretty wild. It shows a man filling up dozens of cans with petrol, basically clearing out the pump. This panic-buying is happening because people are worried about a global oil shortage due to the Israel-Iran war. The video was shot by influencer William Powerfish.

A video from Australia’s Gold Coast has gone viral, showing a man allegedly hoarding petrol at a service station. The clip has raised concerns about panic buying as fears of a global fuel shortage continue to grow. The incident was recorded in Tweed Heads earlier this week and shared widely on social media.

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Filmed during rising oil crisis fears

The video was filmed by social media prankster Willem Ungermann, also known as Willem Powerfish. He captured the moment when a driver was seen filling multiple containers with petrol.

This comes at a time when global worries are rising due to the ongoing Israel-Iran conflict. The tension has led to partial closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for oil supply, raising fears of fuel shortages worldwide.

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Driver seen filling multiple containers

In the viral video, the driver is seen pumping petrol into several jerry cans placed next to his car. As the camera moves, the open boot of the vehicle shows more containers already filled.

These include jerry cans, metal canisters and even water containers packed tightly together. The scene suggests the driver was trying to store a large amount of fuel.

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Filmer reacts to the situation

While recording, Ungermann reacts with surprise and frustration. He can be heard saying, “You gotta be kidding me, mate,” as the man continues filling containers. At one point, the driver briefly looks at him but does not respond. Ungermann then calls out, asking him not to take all the fuel and questions what will be left for others.

As the video continues, his tone becomes more upset. He says, “He’s leaving nothing. He’s taking it all. Greed. You greedy man.”

Video sparks debate online

The clip was later shared on Facebook with the caption, “Everyone’s in panic mode”. It quickly gained attention and sparked debate online.

Many users criticised the behaviour, calling it selfish and irresponsible during a time of uncertainty. Others pointed out that such panic buying is a common reaction when people fear shortages.

Wider concerns over panic buying

Experts say panic buying often happens during crises, as people try to secure resources for themselves. However, such actions can worsen shortages and create more problems for others. With ongoing tensions affecting oil supply, authorities and experts are urging people to remain calm and avoid unnecessary hoarding.

Also Read: Global Markets Slide As Oil Surges Amid Ongoing Middle East War And Hormuz Crisis