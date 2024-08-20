Bengaluru residents to face power outage from 10 am to 4 pm on August 21; THESE areas will be affected

Power outages are expected in western, northern, eastern, and parts of southern Bengaluru, affecting various neighbourhoods, media reported. Most power disruptions are expected from 10 am to around 3 pm, with some starting early and ending at about 6 pm.

Residents of Bengaluru will experience a power outage on Wednesday, August 21, from 10 am to 4 pm due to ongoing infrastructure and maintenance projects. Numerous parts of the city have seen fluctuations in the availability of energy for the last three days. As part of planned maintenance, Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM) and Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL) will cause an outage tomorrow that will impact many neighbourhoods.

Improvements to the water supply, modernisation of the infrastructure, pole relocations, overhead to underground cable relocations, tree pruning, RMU maintenance, and line maintenance are all included in the maintenance work. Since many people are off work on weekends, there is less demand on the grid during these disruptions.

Krishnananda Nagar

RMC Yard

Marappana Palya

Yeshvantpur Industrial Area

Telephone Exchange Centre

Shankar Nagar

Srikantheshwar Nagar

Someswara Nagar

Apma Yard

Mahalakshmi Layout

Ganesh Block

Anjaneya Temple Road

Saraswati Puram

Dasanayak Layout (including Industrial Area)

JS Nagar

JC Nagar

Kurubarahalli

60 Feet Road

9th to 15th Main

Public Road

Eves, Rajkumar, Samadhi Roads

Areas around Quatres

BESCOM apologises for any inconvenience caused by this necessary maintenance work.

These projects include infrastructure upgrades, modernization efforts, line maintenance, transitioning cables from overhead to underground, pole relocations, Ring Main Unit (RMU) upkeep, tree trimming, and water supply improvements, among others.

Latest Videos