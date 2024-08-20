Bengaluru residents to face power outage from 10 am to 4 pm on August 21; THESE areas will be affected
Power outages are expected in western, northern, eastern, and parts of southern Bengaluru, affecting various neighbourhoods, media reported. Most power disruptions are expected from 10 am to around 3 pm, with some starting early and ending at about 6 pm.
Residents of Bengaluru will experience a power outage on Wednesday, August 21, from 10 am to 4 pm due to ongoing infrastructure and maintenance projects. Numerous parts of the city have seen fluctuations in the availability of energy for the last three days. As part of planned maintenance, Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM) and Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL) will cause an outage tomorrow that will impact many neighbourhoods.
Improvements to the water supply, modernisation of the infrastructure, pole relocations, overhead to underground cable relocations, tree pruning, RMU maintenance, and line maintenance are all included in the maintenance work. Since many people are off work on weekends, there is less demand on the grid during these disruptions.
- Krishnananda Nagar
- RMC Yard
- Marappana Palya
- Yeshvantpur Industrial Area
- Telephone Exchange Centre
- Shankar Nagar
- Srikantheshwar Nagar
- Someswara Nagar
- Apma Yard
- Mahalakshmi Layout
- Ganesh Block
- Anjaneya Temple Road
- Saraswati Puram
- Dasanayak Layout (including Industrial Area)
- JS Nagar
- JC Nagar
- Kurubarahalli
- 60 Feet Road
- 9th to 15th Main
- Public Road
- Eves, Rajkumar, Samadhi Roads
- Areas around Quatres
BESCOM apologises for any inconvenience caused by this necessary maintenance work.
