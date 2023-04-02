Bengaluru residents need smartphone before sleeping, scroll through social media, reveals survey

Most Bengaluru residents have become inseparable from their mobile phones, with a recent survey finding that 91% of the respondents used them in bed before sleeping. Around 38% browsed social media, and 29% were worried about being laid off from work and spent sleepless nights.

The majority of Bengalureans are now unable to live without their smartphones, with 91% of those surveyed using them before going to sleep, according to recent survey. Around 38% of people browsed social media while laying down, but 29% worried about losing their jobs and slept poorly.

The statistics come from the results of a sleep study called the "Great Indian Sleep Scorecard," which was carried out in Bengaluru and the rest of the nation from February 2022 to March 2023 by the mattress manufacturer Wakefit.

More than 10,000 people responded to it. The sixth version of the thorough poll, which was conducted in Bengaluru with 4,000 respondents from a wide range of demographics and age groups, revealed the sleeping habits of individuals in India's Silicon Valley.

The 13-month survey showed that 61% of the respondents went to bed after 11pm, while the ideal bedtime is believed to be 10pm. Despite staying up late, 29% of respondents from Bengaluru reported waking up between 7 and 8 am and feeling drowsy 60% of the time.

About 34% complained of not feeling refreshed in the morning.

While 20% of respondents thought a better mattress would have helped their sleep, 40% of respondents claimed that their bedroom surroundings had an effect on the quality of their sleep. An adult needs 6-7 hours of sleep per day, according to various health experts.