    Bengaluru protestors form human chain at MG Road seeking India's support to Palestine in Israel-Hamas conflict

    In a show of support for Palestine in Bengaluru on the evening of the 16th, hundreds of people formed a human chain along MG Road, holding candles and shouting pro-Palestinian slogans. The demonstration was sparked by the arrest of Zakir from Mangaluru for sharing a video in support of Hamas. While many arrested protestors were released, some remain in police custody. 

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Oct 17, 2023, 12:03 PM IST

    In a show of support for Palestine amidst the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict, hundreds of people gathered near the MG Road metro station in Bengaluru on the evening of the 16th. They formed a human chain along MG Road, holding candles and shouting pro-Palestinian slogans. The demonstrators demanded India to condemn Israel's attacks on Gaza.

    The protest was sparked by the arrest of Zakir from Mangaluru, who had shared a video on social media in support of the Hamas armed group. Some of the protesters distributed information booklets about the situation in Palestine.

    While many of the arrested protestors were released immediately, some remain in police custody at the Cubbon Park and Ashok Nagar police stations. The demonstration is part of a broader wave of support for Palestine in several Indian cities, including Delhi and Mumbai.

    Aishwarya Ravikumar, General Secretary of the PUCL, expressed her concern about the arrests, saying, "It is unfortunate that the police are arresting protesters standing for Palestine in cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru. India always stands with Palestine. We have tried to bring together people who will support the Palestinians, no matter what those in power try to do. Genocide there has reached the worst situation."

    The human chain stretched from Brigade Road's Kaveri Emporium Circle to MG Road metro station. Some protesters displayed Palestinian flags, while others wore black bands over their mouths, symbolizing their solidarity with the Palestinian cause.

    Last Updated Oct 17, 2023, 12:13 PM IST
