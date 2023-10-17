Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IDF eliminates Osama Al-Mazini, head of Hamas Shura Council (WATCH)

    The Israeli Defense Forces, in a joint statement with the Shin Bet, have announced the elimination of a senior Hamas member, Osama Al-Mazini. IDF airstrikes targeted military command centres and key figures.

    The Israeli Defence Forces Spokesperson's Unit and the Shin Bet announced the elimination of Osama Al-Mazini, a high-ranking member of Hamas's political bureau and the head of the Hamas Shura Council. Mazini had overseen negotiations that resulted in the release of IDF soldier Gilad Shalit from Hamas captivity. On Monday, the IDF conducted airstrikes targeting numerous military command centres and mortar shell positions. Additionally, they struck the operational command centre of Ali Qadi, a commander within the Hamas "Nukhba" commando forces who had been killed a few days earlier.

    The death toll in Gaza due to Israeli air raids has climbed to 2,800, as reported by the Palestinian news agency Wafa. Israeli forces have detained Gaza workers stranded in the occupied West Bank, resulting in at least one Palestinian fatality. A convoy carrying aid for Gaza has begun moving from Egypt's al-Arish in the Sinai Peninsula toward the Rafah crossing. However, the border gate remains closed due to Israeli bombings.

    Hamas's Qassam Brigades have disclosed that around 250 captives are being held in Gaza, with plans to release those with foreign nationalities when conditions permit. The World Health Organization has issued a warning, stating that there is only 24 hours of essential resources such as water, electricity, and fuel remaining in the besieged Gaza Strip. The ongoing Israeli bombardment has led to hundreds of casualties.

