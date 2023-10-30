Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Bengaluru: Police probe viral video claiming sexual harassment at Mall

    A viral video allegedly shows an incident of sexual harassment at a Bengaluru mall, leading to a police investigation. No formal complaint has been filed yet, but the authorities are examining the video footage to determine the incident's details.

    Bengaluru: Police probe viral video claiming sexual harassment at Lulu Mall vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Oct 30, 2023, 12:23 PM IST

    A video depicting an incident of alleged sexual harassment at a mall in Bengaluru has gained significant attention on social media. The video, which has now gone viral, purportedly captures an incident that occurred yesterday evening at a mall.

    Local authorities, including the Magadi Road police, have initiated an investigation into the matter. It's worth noting that as of now, no formal written complaint has been lodged regarding the incident. The police have launched their inquiry based on the video footage.

    BREAKING: Fire erupts at Veerabhadra Nagar in Bengaluru, buses ablaze (WATCH)

    A user named yesh_fitspiration shared the incident on Social media, stating "Recorded this incident today evening around 6:30 in Bangalore mall. This man in the video was doing such things to the random women and girls around there. First, when I saw him doing that he was in a very crowded area, I felt suspicious about him and followed him recording a video. Then I got this. Went to security and complained about this, then we went in search of him but we missed. So informed the mall management and security, and they said they’ll try to find that person and take action. Shame of such people."

    The precise location within the Bengaluru mall where the incident took place has not been confirmed. However, the police are diligently examining the video to ascertain the details of the alleged sexual harassment.

    Last Updated Oct 30, 2023, 1:18 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karnataka: Union Minister Pralhad Joshi accuses Congress govt of injustice on water issues

    Karnataka: Union Minister Pralhad Joshi accuses Congress govt of injustice on water issues

    Kalamassery blast: Condition of 4 victims critical. two on ventilator rkn

    Kalamassery blast: Condition of 4 victims critical, two on ventilator

    Excise policy case: Supreme Court denies bail to Manish Sisodia; check details AJR

    Excise policy case: Supreme Court denies bail to Manish Sisodia; check details

    Kalamassery blast: Prime accused Martin Dominic made bombs at his house anr

    Kalamassery blast: Prime accused Martin Dominic made bombs at his house

    Explained Why is Bangladesh building memorial for Indian heroes who sacrificed their lives in Liberation War? AJR

    Explained: Why is Bangladesh building memorial for Indian heroes who sacrificed their lives in Liberation War?

    Recent Stories

    Apple Scary Fast event Will tech giant reveal updated iPads and AirPods gcw

    Apple 'Scary Fast' event: Will tech giant reveal updated iPads and AirPods?

    Karwa Chauth 2023: Achieve a radiant glow with this pre-fast skin care SHG EAI

    Karwa Chauth 2023: Achieve a radiant glow with this pre-fast skin care

    Karwa Chauth 2023: 7 must have elements in Sargi thali ATG EAI

    Karwa Chauth 2023: 7 must have elements in Sargi thali

    Karnataka: Union Minister Pralhad Joshi accuses Congress govt of injustice on water issues

    Karnataka: Union Minister Pralhad Joshi accuses Congress govt of injustice on water issues

    Football Drama in Ligue 1 after Lyon manager injured in violent team bus attack in Marseille; WATCH shocking footage osf

    Drama in Ligue 1 after Lyon manager injured in violent team bus attack in Marseille; WATCH shocking footage

    Recent Videos

    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is RBA

    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is

    Video Icon
    Chinese fighter pilot makes a dangerous move at US B-52 over South China Sea (WATCH)

    Chinese fighter pilot's dangerous move at US B-52 over South China Sea (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Caught on CCTV: Cop thrown into the air after speeding SUV rams into barricade (WATCH)

    Caught on CCTV: Cop thrown into the air after speeding SUV rams into barricade (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    They are anti-social, promote anarchy RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Woke and Wokism

    'They are anti-social, promote anarchy...' RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Woke and Wokism (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Hamas War Exclusive IDF Major says terrorists slaughtered Israelis this is a crime against humanity VKP

    Israel-Hamas War Exclusive: 'Israelis were slaughtered... this is a crime against humanity'

    Video Icon