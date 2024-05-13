Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Supreme Court rejects plea seeking removal of Arvind Kejriwal as Delhi chief minister

    On April 10, the Delhi High Court had rejected a similar PIL, imposing a cost of Rs 50,000, observing that it seemed aimed at gaining publicity. Despite being aware of three court orders denying identical PILs, the petitioner continued to pursue the petition.

    The Supreme Court on Monday (May 13) dismissed a petition demanding the removal of Arvind Kejriwal as the Chief Minister of Delhi following his arrest in the excise policy case. The top court said that while the matter pertains to propriety, there is no legal right to seek Kejriwal's removal as chief minister.

    A bench comprising Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta stressed that it is within the discretion of Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena to take action if deemed necessary. The court declined to interfere, noting that the petitioner, Kant Bhati, had not been the petitioner before the Delhi High Court.

    Justice Khanna said, "What is the legal right? Why should we go into all this? On propriety you may certainly have something to say but no legal right. Let the LG take action if he wants to....we are not inclined."

    "We are not inclined to interfere with the impugned judgment. The Special Leave Petition is dismissed," the bench said.

    On April 10, the Delhi High Court had rejected a similar PIL, imposing a cost of Rs 50,000, observing that it seemed aimed at gaining publicity. Despite being aware of three court orders denying identical PILs, the petitioner continued to pursue the petition.

    The Supreme Court's decision comes after it granted interim bail to Arvind Kejriwal on Friday, allowing him to campaign in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections until June 1. However, the court ordered Kejriwal to surrender on June 2 and prohibited him from visiting the chief minister's office and the Delhi secretariat as a condition for his bail.

    Last Updated May 13, 2024, 1:09 PM IST
