Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: Here's how to download voter ID card online in just 5 minutes

    On Monday (May 13), the fourth phase of polling is underway in several states, including Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, and Jammu and Kashmir.

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: Here's how to download voter ID card online in just 5 minutes AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published May 13, 2024, 12:18 PM IST

    With the Lok Sabha elections in full swing across India, ensuring one's voting eligibility becomes crucial. For people above 18 years old in India, possessing a Voter ID card is imperative to exercise their democratic right. However, in cases where the physical card is unavailable, downloading the Voter ID online becomes necessary, especially for the upcoming phases of the Lok Sabha elections.

    Today (May 13), the fourth phase of polling is underway in several states, including Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, and Jammu and Kashmir. In a bid to facilitate voting without the physical card, the Election Commission of India (ECI) introduced the concept of e-EPIC (electronic Electoral Photo Identity Card), allowing individuals to download and utilise a digital version of their Voter ID.

    Rajasthan: Several schools in Jaipur receive bomb threat, students evacuated

    A Voter ID card serves as an identity of a person issued by the Election Commission of India, ensuring the integrity and transparency of the electoral process. This card, alternatively known as EPIC (Electors Photo Identity Card), election card, or voter's card, plays a significant role in establishing the identity of voters during elections.

    To download the e-EPIC card, one must ensure that their mobile number is updated with the ECI. This can be done by following a simple process outlined on the official Voter Services Portal. Upon updating the mobile number, the steps to download the digital Voter ID are as follows:

    Step 1. Visit the official Voter Services Portal and login using the registered mobile number.
    Step 2. Request OTP and verify login details.
    Step 3. Navigate to the 'E-EPIC Download' tab and enter the EPIC number or Form Reference Number.
    Step 4. Select the appropriate options and click 'Search'.
    Step 5. Upon verification, an OTP will be sent to the registered mobile number.
    Step 6. Enter the OTP and click 'Verify'.
    Step 7. Download the e-EPIC card by clicking the designated button.

    Ajmer shocker! 6 madrassa students strangulate imam to death with rope over sexual abuse

    Last Updated May 13, 2024, 12:18 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    EXPLAINED Why India taking over Iran's strategic Chabahar port for 10 years is significant

    EXPLAINED: Why India taking over Iran's strategic Chabahar port for 10 years is significant

    Scuba diving mishap: Shivamogga MLA leads rescue mission for 6 stranded Kannadigas in Goa sea vkp

    Scuba diving mishap: Shivamogga MLA leads rescue mission for 6 stranded Kannadigas in Goa sea

    Kerala: Ice cream bombs explode during police patrol in Kannur anr

    Kerala: Ice cream bombs explode during police patrol in Kannur

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-769 May 13 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-769 May 13 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Kerala: Passenger assaults TTE on Maveli Express when asked for ticket anr

    Kerala: Passenger assaults TTE on Maveli Express when asked for ticket

    Recent Stories

    Will John Ternus become next Apple CEO why is he under consideration here is what report says gcw

    Will John Ternus become next Apple CEO? Why is he under consideration? Here’s what report says

    EXPLAINED Why India taking over Iran's strategic Chabahar port for 10 years is significant

    EXPLAINED: Why India taking over Iran's strategic Chabahar port for 10 years is significant

    Scuba diving mishap: Shivamogga MLA leads rescue mission for 6 stranded Kannadigas in Goa sea vkp

    Scuba diving mishap: Shivamogga MLA leads rescue mission for 6 stranded Kannadigas in Goa sea

    Did Aishwarya Rai dance at Ram Mandir ceremony? Is Rahul Gandhi suffering from 'drishti dosh'? Yogi Adityanath responds RBA

    Did Aishwarya Rai dance at Ram Mandir ceremony? Is Rahul Gandhi suffering from 'drishti dosh'? UP CM responds

    Kerala: Ice cream bombs explode during police patrol in Kannur anr

    Kerala: Ice cream bombs explode during police patrol in Kannur

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    UAE desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH) snt

    UAE's desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi's kind gesture towards specially-abled women in Telangana's Mahabubnagar wins hearts (WATCH) snt

    PM Modi's kind gesture towards specially-abled women in Telangana's Mahabubnagar wins hearts (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Breaking barriers: Inspiring story of wheelchair-bound food delivery hero in Assam (WATCH) snt

    Breaking barriers: Inspiring story of wheelchair-bound food delivery hero in Assam (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE Telangana CM Revanth Reddy predicts BJP's electoral fortunes, warns against agenda (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Telangana CM Revanth Reddy predicts BJP's electoral fortunes, warns against agenda (WATCH)

    Video Icon