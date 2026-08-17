A Delhi court granted bail to Gurpinder Singh, accused in a conspiracy to extort Rs 10 crore from defence entrepreneur Sahil Luthra. Bail was granted considering his custody since June and the completion of the police investigation.

Patiala House Court on Monday granted regular bail to a man accused in a case linked to an alleged conspiracy to extort Rs 10 crore from defence entrepreneur Sahil Luthra by threatening him through WhatsApp calls and chats from international and transaction gangs. He alleged that he received threatening calls and chats in August -September 2025 and again in June 2026. Luthra is the founder of Vijyan Trishul Defence Solution (VTDS) Private Limited.

Court's Rationale for Bail

The court granted bail to accused Gurpinder Singh in view of his custody since June, completion of the investigation, and the maximum punishment of seven years. Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) Animesh Kumar granted bail to Gurpinder Singh subject to furnishing of a bail bond of Rs 50,000 with a surety in the like amount.

While granting bail, the court said that although the allegations against the applicant are serious in nature, it cannot be ignored that his custodial interrogation is not otherwise required. The court noted that the accused was in judicial custody since June 13. The applicant is a first-time offender and has clean antecedents.

The trial of the case would take some time; thus, no purpose would be served by keeping the applicant in further custody, the court stated. "Therefore, the applicant is admitted to bail subject to furnishing of bail bonds in the sum of Rs 50,000 with one surety of like amount," JMFC ordered on August 17. The court has also imposed standard conditions while enlarging him on bail.

Defence Arguments

Advocate Bhanu Malhotra, counsel for the accused, argued that the present case was falsely registered by the complainant as he wanted to upgrade his security level being provided by the government on the pretext of imminent threat. It was also argued that the applicant is not a habitual offender. Even otherwise, the investigation related to him has already been completed, and his custodial interrogation is not required. The chargesheet has also been filed in the present case.

Case Background and Investigation

Sahil Luthra, a resident of Chanakyapuri, New Delhi, has alleged that he received death threats twice through WhatsApp from international numbers and he was asked to pay Rs 10 crores. An FIR was lodged at Police Station Chanakyapuri. Later on, the investigation was transferred to the Crime Branch of Delhi Police.

Crime Branch arrested Jaswant Singh, Gurpinder Singh and Shamsher Singh on June 13 from Amritsar and Taran Taaran, Punjab. As per the prosecution, the complainant, Sahil Luthra, who is a well-established businessman, was receiving threatening messages for extortion.

During the police investigation, the accused Shamsher Singh, Gurpinder Singh and Jaswant were identified as the accused who were allegedly part of the conspiracy to commit extortion. The accused Jaswant was previously working with Punjab Police and was also an employee of the complainant. As per the complaint, on August 27, 2025, the complainant received a threatening WhatsApp message, which contained a categorical demand of Rs 10 crore, failing which the sender threatened to " wipe out the complainant's entire family. (ANI)