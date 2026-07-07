Delhi has added 300 new electric buses to its public transport fleet, taking the total number of buses in the city to around 4,800. The rollout is part of the Delhi EV Policy 2026, under which all future intra-state buses will be electric. The government also launched a 70-lakh tree plantation drive and announced plans to develop 100 oxygen parks.

Delhi has taken another major step towards cleaner and more comfortable public transport with the launch of 300 new electric buses. The buses were flagged off on Tuesday at Central Park in RK Puram by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the presence of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. The new buses are expected to improve connectivity across the city while supporting the government's efforts to reduce air pollution and promote green mobility. With their addition, Delhi's public transport network has become one of the country's largest electric bus fleets.

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Delhi's electric bus fleet gets a major boost

The newly launched buses have increased Delhi's total bus fleet to around 4,800, which the government says is the highest in India. Officials have also set an ambitious target of expanding the fleet to 7,000 electric buses by 2027.

The move is expected to benefit lakhs of daily commuters by improving the availability of buses on several routes and reducing waiting time.

The government believes a larger electric fleet will also help lower vehicle emissions and improve air quality in the national capital.

Only electric buses to be added in future

The expansion comes days after the Delhi government announced the Delhi Electric Vehicle Policy 2026.

Under the new policy, every new intra-state bus added by the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) and the Transport Department will be electric. The policy aims to encourage cleaner transport, reduce pollution and strengthen Delhi's electric mobility system.

Over the past year, DTC has also been increasing the number of smaller nine-metre electric buses. These buses are designed to operate on routes where larger buses face operational challenges, helping improve last-mile connectivity across the city.

Officials said the initiative is being supported under the Centre's PM E-Drive scheme.

Tree plantation drive launched alongside bus rollout

The launch event also marked the beginning of the 'Mission 70 Lakh' tree plantation campaign, which aims to plant 70 lakh trees across Delhi.

Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the campaign is focused on restoring greenery, protecting the environment and strengthening ecological balance in the capital. She added that Delhi's biggest-ever green cover campaign has begun with support from the Centre.

The Chief Minister also thanked Union Home Minister Amit Shah for backing the initiative and said close cooperation between the Centre and the Delhi government would help tackle environmental challenges more effectively.

Plans for oxygen parks and greener neighbourhoods

As part of its environmental plans, the Delhi government has also announced the development of 100 oxygen parks across the city. Work has already started on 18 of them.

The government also plans to provide financial assistance to Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) for maintaining local parks and increasing green cover in residential areas.

Officials believe these measures, together with the growing electric bus network, will contribute to cleaner air and a healthier environment.

With more electric buses entering service and large-scale environmental projects underway, Delhi is aiming to build a public transport system that is cleaner, more reliable and better prepared to meet the needs of its growing population.

(With agency inputs)