BJP National President Nitin Nabin arrived in Andhra Pradesh for his first visit after taking charge. He will chair the BJP's State Executive Meeting in Visakhapatnam and congratulated PM Modi and CM Naidu for the new Bhogapuram Airport.

Nitin Nabin Arrives for First Andhra Visit

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President Nitin Nabin arrived at Bhogapuram Airport in Andhra Pradesh on Monday, marking his first visit to the state after taking charge of the party's top post. He was received by Andhra Pradesh BJP leaders and party workers at the airport. In Visakhapatnam, Nabin will chair the BJP's State Executive Meeting, where the party's organisational matters and political strategy in Andhra Pradesh are expected to be discussed.

'Gift to the People': Nabin on Bhogapuram Airport

Speaking to ANI, Nabin congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for the Bhogapuram Airport project, describing it as a gift to the people of the state and Visakhapatnam. "This is the first day of this airport. The Prime Minister has given this gift. I congratulate him and CM Chandrababu Naidu that they have given this gift to the people of Andhra Pradesh and the people of Visakhapatnam," Nabin said.

Visakhapatnam Airport suspended flight operations from midnight on Sunday, with flight services commencing from the Alluri Sitarama Raju International Airport on Monday. The Alluri Sitarama Raju International Airport at Bhogapuram, Andhra Pradesh, was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 1. The Greenfield airport is designed to handle six million passengers annually.

BJP Aims to Bolster Andhra Pradesh Presence

The BJP national president's visit comes as the party focuses on strengthening its organisational presence in Andhra Pradesh.

Andhra Pradesh BJP President Madhav welcomed Nabin and expressed his happiness over his visit to the state. "Today we feel so happy to receive our National President Nitin Nabin ji. He is coming for the first time to Andhra Pradesh, and that too to Visakhapatnam, for our State Executive Meeting. We feel very proud to receive him," Madhav said.