Bhopal Police arrested five people, including three minors, for the murder of a minor boy. The mastermind allegedly told them they could earn money by selling human organs. They lured the boy, stabbed him, and removed his private parts to sell.

Investigation and Identification

Bhopal Police arrested five people, including three minors, in connection with the murder of a minor boy whose private parts were allegedly removed following a plot to sell them for money, an official said on Monday. Among the accused, the two adults have been identified as Aamir Qureshi (18) and Joheb Khan (20). The investigation indicated that the entire plot was allegedly conceived by Joheb Khan, who told the others that large sums of money could be earned by selling human body parts.

Speaking about the development of the incident, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP, Zone 3) Ayush Gupta said, "An unidentified body was found near Dhobighat at Chhota Talab under Shyamla Hills police station limits on August 10. The body was sent for post-mortem, and it revealed stab wounds, indicating that the victim had been attacked with a knife. The preliminary findings suggested murder, following which a murder case was registered at Shyamla Hills police station."

"Establishing the identity of the deceased was initially a challenge for police. A few days later, the deceased's mother came looking for her son. As the police had informed the public through the media and other platforms that the deceased had a tattoo on his hand, she identified the body," DCP Gupta said.

The Murder Plot

He further said, "After establishing the identity of the deceased, we gathered information about him. Through our informant network, it emerged that four people, including three minors and one adult, knew the victim and had allegedly stabbed him to death. The deceased was a minor who used to sell pens around Iqbal Maidan, while the accused were residents of the Talaiya area in the city. One of the accused, Joheb, initially told a minor accused and showed him a video claiming that a body part, specifically private parts, could fetch a large amount of money if sold."

The minor accused, along with three others, allegedly killed the deceased. After the murder, when they contacted Joheb, he allegedly told them how to remove the body part from the victim's body. They kept the body part for a few days. When they could not find a way to sell it, they eventually disposed of it. This is how the entire incident unfolded, the officer said.

DCP Gupta said, "Currently, there are five accused in the preliminary investigation. Four of them allegedly carried out the murder, while the fifth person was guiding them. These five people have currently been named as accused in the case. The entire conspiracy that has emerged so far was allegedly devised by Joheb. He told them that they could get money for the body part in the market, following which these people allegedly killed the victim."

Victim Lured to His Death

The deceased was allegedly lured to accompany the accused on the pretext that they were going to settle a fight. They also allegedly offered him Rs 100 to accompany them.

The knife allegedly used in the murder has also been recovered, the police added. Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)