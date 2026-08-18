Student leader Devendra Nath Mahto ended his hunger strike in Ranchi after Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren announced the cancellation of the JSSC-CGL and other exams, meeting the demands of a prolonged student agitation against irregularities.

Student leader Devendra Nath Mahto ended his hunger strike at Sadar Hospital in Ranchi in the presence of Jharkhand Ministers Dipika Pandey Singh and Irfan Ansari after Chief Minister Hemant Soren announced the cancellation of the JSSC-CGL examination and all examinations conducted by TDPL. Mahto had been on a hunger strike as part of a student-led agitation over demands concerning the recruitment examination process in the state.

'Huge victory for Jharkhand'

Speaking to reporters, Mahto thanked CM Soren, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and State Ministers Dipika Pande and Irfan Ansari for agreeing to the aspirants' demands. He called for stringent laws and reforms to monitor the examinations and restrict paper leaks. Mahto said, "Today marks the 16th day of the hunger strike; this struggle began on July 2. Following a meeting with the Chief Minister on July 20, a CID inquiry was initiated on July 28. The investigation is being conducted thoroughly, sparing no one, not even high-profile figures like the former Chief Secretary and the JPSC Chairman. I thank the Jharkhand government for showing the courage to make such a significant decision--cancelling an exam was a massive challenge. It was not an easy call, given that the recruitment process for the JSSC CGL examination had already reached the joining stage and many students had likely already secured their positions. Yet, considering the critical situation, the government took this bold step for the students... I extend my thanks to the Jharkhand government, Chief Minister Hemant Soren, Rahul Gandhi, our MLA, Minister Deepika Pandey, Irfan Ansari, the students, the media, social activists, and even the strangers who--at 1 or 2 am--would send us water and snacks during the agitation."

"Today marks a huge victory for Jharkhand. While I am now suspending my protest, my struggle for reform will continue. I envision an education system where paper leaks and irregularities do not occur--a system that guarantees that children currently in primary or secondary school would not have to make such sacrifices or fight such battles when they eventually appear for JPSC or JSSC exams. If this requires the Legislative Assembly to enact new laws or necessitates a constitutional amendment, then so be it. Every examination must be monitored, every examination must be audited, and there must be a clear certificate for every examination and at every stage; we will continue to struggle for this", he added.

Agitation Ends, Protesters Healthy: Minister

Jharkhand Minister Irfan Ansari announced that the agitation has ended and three of the protesters on hunger strike were found to be healthy after the medical examination. Ansari told reporters, "Just now, Devendra Mahato, Umme Habiba, and Rahul Kranti voluntarily took the initiative to end their hunger strike. We facilitated the end of their hunger strike. We helped them break their fast by giving them juice. Through the collective efforts of Dipika Pandey and Jairam Mahato, the ongoing agitation has formally concluded today. The government has accepted all their demands; these were significant demands and a major issue. However, in the interest of the youth, our Chief Minister took such a historic decision. The agitation--which was in the interest of the youth--has ended. We have arrived; a full medical check-up has been conducted, and they are being discharged. All three are healthy; there are no issues--their blood pressure and blood sugar levels are normal. From the information I have received, everything is fine."

'Voice of the youth is heard'

Reacting to the announcement, student protester Rajesh Prasad said that the struggle carried out by students over the past 23 days had reached a successful conclusion. "The struggle we waged over the past 23 days has now reached a successful conclusion. This press conference is dedicated to Chief Minister Hemant Soren. The Chief Minister has proven today that, in a democracy, the voice of the youth is heard and the voice of the people is validated," Prasad said.

He said the Chief Minister had announced the cancellation of the JSSC-CGL examination, the 11th to 13th JPSC examinations, and other examinations, including CDPO and FSO exams, conducted by TDPL. "Along with cancelling these examinations, he has also ordered an inquiry. We have full faith that the Chief Minister will fulfil our demand for an impartial investigation," Prasad said. He also urged Soren to grant students and their representatives an opportunity to meet him, saying they were ready for discussions with the Chief Minister.

Further Demands Raised

Meanwhile, student leader Umme Habiba, who also ended her hunger strike, raised several demands, including the withdrawal of legal action against students involved in the protests and the protection of their right to peaceful and democratic protest. "Any legal action--whether an FIR or any proposed measure--registered against the students should be withdrawn, and the right to peaceful, democratic protest must be respected. Another demand is that Santosh Mastana be reinstated in service by revoking his suspension. Furthermore, regarding CID Case No. 025, necessary action should be taken in accordance with the rules to expedite the process of closing or withdrawing the case. Therefore, I make a personal appeal to the Chief Minister to take an immediate, positive, and time-bound decision regarding these demands, considering my deteriorating health condition," Habiba said.

"I am struggling for the rights of Jharkhand's candidates, a fair recruitment system, and the security of their future. I hope the Chief Minister will consider my situation and demands with sensitivity and take the necessary action. I, Umme Habiba, put forward these demands and urge the government to fulfil them as soon as possible", she said.