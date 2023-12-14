Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Bengaluru: NIA conducts raid on suspected terrorists' houses amid plot for series of blasts in city

    NIA raids five Bengaluru locations linked to suspected LeT militants, seizing cash, arms, and digital evidence for a potential vandalism plot. Arrests were made, revealing links to a prior sabotage attempt and connections to a 2008 bomb blast convict. Three suspects evaded authorities abroad, escalating concerns over planned activities. The case is now under NIA jurisdiction.

    First Published Dec 14, 2023, 9:01 AM IST

    The National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted raids on the residences of five suspected Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militants in Bengaluru, seizing crucial documents and digital evidence linked to a potential serial vandalism plot in the city.

    The extensive search, spanning six locations across Pulakeshinagar, Hebbala, RT Nagar, and Kodigehalli, aimed to unravel the intricate network of the apprehended suspects allegedly involved in terrorist activities. Among the seized items, the NIA confiscated Rs 7.3 lakh in cash, alongside crucial documents pivotal to their investigation.

    NIA raids several locations in Bengaluru over terror conspiracy probe

    The case traces back to a prior incident on June 19, where the Central Crime Branch (CCB) initiated a raid based on intelligence about a sabotage scheme. The homes of Syed Suhail Khan from Sultan Palya near Hebbal, Muhammed Faizal Rabbani of Pulikeshi Nagar, Muhammed Umar of Kodigehalli, Zaheed Tabrez, and Syed Mudaseerpasha of RT Nagar were raided, which had led to the arrest of five suspected terrorists.

    ISIS conspiracy case: NIA raids 44 locations in Maharashtra, Karnataka; 15 arrested

    The seized arsenal included 7 NADA pistols, 45 live bullets, communication sets, a dagger, grenades, and 13 mobile phones, escalating concerns about the potential scale of the planned activities.

    Additionally, the investigation revealed that three others, including the alleged mastermind Junaid Ahmed, are currently evading authorities by staying abroad. A critical aspect of the probe unveiled connections between these suspects and T. Nasir, a convict in the 2008 Bengaluru serial bomb blast case, incarcerated at the Agrahara Central Jail. Subsequently, the case was transferred to the jurisdiction of the NIA.

    Last Updated Dec 14, 2023, 9:01 AM IST
