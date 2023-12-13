Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    BREAKING: NIA raids several locations in Bengaluru over terror conspiracy probe

    NIA conducts raids in Bengaluru at six locations related to suspected terrorism, linked to arrests of five individuals. Seized items include pistols, live ammunition, grenades, implicating the involvement of overseas suspect in training for potential bomb blasts.

    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Dec 13, 2023, 9:25 AM IST

    Several locations in Bengaluru were subjected to raids this morning by officers from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in what appears to be a response to a suspected terrorism-related case.

    The attack targeted a total of six places within the city, signalling an intensive investigation being conducted by NIA officials. These raids are believed to be linked to a case involving five individuals previously arrested under suspicion of terrorist activities. Among those apprehended were Mudasir, Zahid, and Tabrez Mohammad Umar.

    Passengers alert! Bengaluru-Mangaluru train service cancelled for one week due to THESE reasons

    The Central Crime Branch (CCB) situated in the Sultan Palya area under the jurisdiction of Hebbala police station was one of the locations attacked on July 1. Subsequently, the case was transferred to the National Investigation Agency. 

    The NIA unearthed alarming findings, including the discovery of seven pistols, 45 live bullets, grenades, and walkie-talkies. Further revelations indicated the involvement of a suspect named Junaid operating from abroad, purportedly providing training to the arrested individuals in planning serial bomb blasts. 

    Last Updated Dec 13, 2023, 9:25 AM IST
